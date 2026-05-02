Saturday MLB Best Bets May 2: Can the Angels snap their losing skid?

Saturday’s MLB slate features 15 matchups with start times spanning from 1:35 PM ET to 9:40 PM ET.

I like one team playing in the afternoon on Saturday and another playing at night. One team is a road favorite playing in a league matchup, and another is a home underdog playing an interleague game.

Can 24-year-old Brewers lefty Kyle Harrison pitch well enough to earn his third win of the season on Saturday? Will Angels starter Reid Detmers improve his 2026 record to 2-2 in a home matchup with the Mets?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Saturday MLB Best Bets May 2 article.

MLB Best Bets: Brewers -131 at Nationals

Pitching Matchup: Kyle Harrison (MIL) vs. Foster Griffin (WAS)

The Milwaukee Brewers are primed to win outright as money-line road favorites against the Washington Nationals on Saturday afternoon.

Milwaukee excels in this specific spot, boasting a 13-8 straight-up record as a favorite and a solid 7-6 straight-up mark as the road team this season. They consistently keep the ball rolling, sitting at 10-6 straight up after a win, and handle unfamiliar opponents well with a 16-12 straight-up record in non-division games this season.

Recent trends heavily back the Brewers, too; they are a dominant 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games overall and own a commanding 7-3 straight up advantage in their last 10 games against the Nationals. Milwaukee should roll.

Betting Pick: Milwaukee Brewers -131

As this is being written, 74% of public bets are on the Brewers money line at -131 odds. To view who the public likes for Saturday’s MLB slate, head over to our MLB public betting chart page.

MLB Best Bets: Angels +104 vs. Mets

Pitching Matchup: Reid Detmers (LAA) vs. Nolan McLean (NYM)

The Los Angeles Angels are in a good position to win outright as money-line home underdogs against the New York Mets on Saturday night, largely due to New York’s glaring vulnerabilities.

Fading the Mets is the clear play, as New York is a dismal 7-17 straight up when playing on no rest and a poor 5-9 straight up as the road team this year. Furthermore, New York struggles to handle expectations, sitting at just 9-16 straight up as a favorite this season.

Add in the Mets’ 3-4 straight-up mark in interleague play, and a sluggish 2-5 straight-up record in New York’s last 7 games overall, and it becomes clear that the Angels hold significant value. L.A. should win outright on Saturday night.

Betting Pick: Los Angeles Angels +104

The total for the Angels vs. Mets game is 8 runs. You can bet the over at -105 odds at most sportsbooks. If you’re interested in all of the run line, money line, and total odds for Saturday’s MLB games, check out our MLB betting odds page.

Saturday MLB Best Bets May 2