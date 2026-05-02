UFL Predictions: Will Defenders Cover Spread vs. Renegades?

Bet UFL Spreads, Totals & Championship Odds at Bovada We may earn a commission from links. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Bet UFL Now →

This is the marquee matchup of the week—a true heavyweight clash between two of the UFL’s best. You’ve got Dallas trying to stop the bleeding after back-to-back losses, while D.C. is rolling as the hottest team in the league. The line reflects that momentum shift, but the matchup itself is more nuanced than it looks.

Renegades vs Defenders Game Info & How to Watch Where Audi Field, Washington DC When Saturday, May 2 — 12:00PM ET TV ABC

Renegades vs Defenders Spread, Moneyline & Total Renegades Odds Spread +4.5 Total 49.5 Moneyline +170 Defenders Odds Spread -4.5 Total 49.5 Moneyline -205

Matchup Breakdown

This game starts with one central question:

Can Dallas protect Austin Reed?

Because if they can’t, this could get ugly.

D.C. brings the most disruptive defense in the league:

Leads UFL in sacks and takeaways

Multiple elite pass rushers ( Roberson, Maxwell )

) Ball-hawking secondary (Conley, Kidd)

And we just saw what happens when Reed is under pressure:

4 interceptions last week

Offense completely out of rhythm

Dallas’ entire identity shaken

That’s a major concern heading into this matchup.

But here’s the flip side—if Reed does get time, Dallas has the firepower to push this game into shootout territory.

Tyler Vaughns is still one of the most explosive receivers in the league, and Dallas’ passing attack is built to create chunk plays quickly. The problem is consistency under pressure—and D.C. brings pressure better than anyone.

Now let’s talk about D.C.

They’re not just winning—they’re dominating.

4 straight wins

Multiple 40+ point performances

Jordan Ta’amu playing at an elite level

Ta’amu is the ultimate dual-threat right now:

275 yards, 4 TDs last week

Mobility that extends drives

Command of both run and pass game

And that ties directly into D.C.’s biggest advantage:

the ground game.

141 rushing yards per game (1st in UFL)

Multiple weapons ( Deon Jackson, Valladay, Ta’amu )

) Ability to control tempo and wear defenses down

This is a nightmare matchup for Dallas if they can’t hold up physically up front.

⚖️ Key Factors

1. Dallas Pass Protection

Everything hinges on this. If Reed is clean, Dallas is live. If not, turnovers follow.

2. D.C. Run Game vs. Dallas Front

If D.C. controls the ground, they control the game.

3. Turnover Battle

D.C. thrives on takeaways—and Dallas is coming off a 4-INT game.

4. Game Script

If D.C. gets ahead, their defense becomes even more dangerous.

Our Renegades vs Defenders Prediction

Best Bets

D.C. Defenders -4.5

They’re the more complete team right now, playing at home, and dominating in the trenches. Dallas has the upside, but D.C. has the consistency.

Under 49.5

This number is inflated by both teams’ offensive ceilings, but D.C.’s defense—especially their pass rush—can slow Dallas down enough to keep this below the total.

Final Prediction

D.C. Defenders 27, Dallas Renegades 20

D.C.’s defense once again creates chaos, forcing Reed into mistakes while Ta’amu continues his hot streak. Dallas makes a few plays to stay competitive, but the Defenders control the game with their run attack and pass rush en route to a fifth straight win.