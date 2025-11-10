Eagles vs Packers MNF Parlay Picks – GB, Hurts & Doubs +525

GREEN BAY, WI — Looking for a Monday Night Football Parlay bet or two? We got you! Our Eagles vs Packers MNF parlay picks for MNF week 10 highlight 2 and 3 leg parlays centered around a Packers victory and rushing, receiving and Anytime TD milestones from three star players.

How to Watch Eagles vs Packers

📅 Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 ⏰ Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET 📺 TV: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Venue: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI

MNF Two-Leg Parlay: Packers + Saquon

Packers −1.5 (−115)

Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (EVEN)

* Based on $100 wager Approx. Combined Odds: +260

This two-legger leans on volume and game script stability — Green Bay’s trench edge paired with Barkley’s all-purpose workload offer reliable correlation for modest plus-money returns.

MNF Three-Leg Parlay: Pack, Hurts & Doubs +525

Packers ML (−120)

Jalen Hurts Over 26.5 Rushing Yards (−150)

Romeo Doubs 50+ Receiving Yards (+190)

*Based on $100 wager Approx. Combined Odds: +525

This three-leg combo blends correlation and opportunity — if Hurts keeps the chains moving, Doubs’ volume should rise with game pace, while Packers ML locks the result to the same overall arc.

Eagles vs Packers MNF Parlay Picks – Notes

Builds use verified main and player markets only; legs avoid overlap with derivative ladders.

Shop numbers pre-kick; slight shifts on alt-receiving and QB rush can move the payout.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

