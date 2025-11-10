Eagles vs Packers MNF Parlay Picks – GB, Hurts & Doubs +525

How to Watch Eagles vs Packers
- 📅 Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI
MNF Two-Leg Parlay: Packers + Saquon
- Packers −1.5 (−115)
- Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (EVEN)
* Based on $100 wager Approx. Combined Odds: +260
This two-legger leans on volume and game script stability — Green Bay’s trench edge paired with Barkley’s all-purpose workload offer reliable correlation for modest plus-money returns.
MNF Three-Leg Parlay: Pack, Hurts & Doubs +525
- Packers ML (−120)
- Jalen Hurts Over 26.5 Rushing Yards (−150)
- Romeo Doubs 50+ Receiving Yards (+190)
*Based on $100 wager Approx. Combined Odds: +525
This three-leg combo blends correlation and opportunity — if Hurts keeps the chains moving, Doubs’ volume should rise with game pace, while Packers ML locks the result to the same overall arc.
Eagles vs Packers MNF Parlay Picks – Notes
- Builds use verified main and player markets only; legs avoid overlap with derivative ladders.
- Shop numbers pre-kick; slight shifts on alt-receiving and QB rush can move the payout.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Responsible Gaming
For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.