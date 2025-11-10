Eagles vs Packers Rushing Props: 2 Picks & Best Bet

Last Updated on November 10, 2025 4:44 pm by Michael Cash

Updated:

Nov 10, 2025, 6:45 PM ET

GREEN BAY, WI —It’s a miserable night to be a NFL running back. With temperatures expected to be in the mid 20’s Monday night at Lambeau Field, everything is going to hurt just a little bit more. With that being said though, it’s a great night to be betting Eagles vs Packers rushing props from the warmth and comfort of home.

As NFL Week 10 comes to a close in Green Bay, our Eagles vs Packers rushing props spotlight nervous quarterback legs in a chilly contest, not either of the high powered, explosive running backs suiting up tonight. Quarterbacks do not like the cold and they need two things to keep from getting hurt – to stay warm and to not get repeatedly driven into that cold, hard turf.

Eagles vs Packers Rushing Props — Picks & Best Bet

Pick #1: Josh Jacobs — Over 18.5 Rush Attempts (+150)

Green Bay’s offense stabilizes when Josh Jacobs is fed early-down carries and short-yardage work. In a game projected within one score for most of the night, the Packers’ best path is leaning on Jacobs to keep the chains on schedule and protect their defense from extended fields. Plus-money on usage is attractive in a script where 20–23 carries are firmly in range if Green Bay plays from even or ahead.

Pick #2: Jalen Hurts — Longest Rush Over 12.5 Yards (–115)

Zone looks and man-match coverage can open scramble lanes, and Hurts’ burst turns broken plays into chunk gains. With Green Bay’s edges focused on rush integrity against RPO, one keeper or third-down escape is enough to beat this number. The combination of red-zone read-keepers and off-schedule scrambles makes a 13–18 yard pop a live outcome.

Best Bet: Jordan Love — Over 10.5 Rushing Yards (–125)

Philadelphia’s front generates pressure and plays man behind it often enough to encourage quarterback tucks. Love doesn’t need designed runs to clear 11 yards — two scrambles or a zone-read keeper can do it — and his willingness to move outside structure fits a prime-time environment where every first down matters. Among tonight’s prices, this is the cleanest path to a win with limited variance.

How to Watch – Eagles vs Packers

📅 Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

⏰ 8:15 p.m. ET

📺 ESPN

🏟 Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI

