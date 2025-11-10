Eagles vs Packers Anytime TD Picks (MNF Props & Parlay)

GREEN BAY, WI — Monday Night Football wraps Week 10 at Lambeau Field as the Eagles visit the Packers. Main markets are tight, but anytime touchdown props set up clean plus-money angles and opportunities for cashing a winning ticket. Our Eagles vs Packers Anytime TD Picks give you one plus-money WR Anytime TD prediction and a two-leg TD parlay, built from the current MNF board with quick $100 payout math.

Eagles vs Packers Anytime TD Picks (MNF)

Plus-Money WR Anytime TD Pick

Romeo Doubs (+170) — Green Bay continues to feature Doubs in compressed red-zone looks (back-pylon fades and quick crossers). With A.J. Brown/Smith commanding deep-safety respect on the other side, Doubs’ one-on-one rate inside the 20 should remain high. He owns steady end-zone target share at home and pairs well with Jordan Love’s intermediate timing routes. $100 at +170 returns $270 total ($170 profit).

Two-Leg Anytime TD Parlay

Romeo Doubs (+170) × Saquon Barkley (EVEN) — This blend ties Green Bay’s primary red-zone receiver with Philadelphia’s bell-cow finisher. Barkley’s goal-line and screen usage keep his TD paths live regardless of script, while Doubs benefits from single coverage near the stripe. Approx. combined odds ≈ +340; $100 pays ≈ $440 total ($340 profit).

Before you bet, compare live numbers across books to confirm you’re grabbing the best price on TD props. Small differences matter at plus money.

