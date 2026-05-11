NBA Playoff Predictions: Will Thunder close out Lakers, Cover Spread?

Bet NBA Spreads, Props & Futures at Bovada We may earn a commission from links. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Bet NBA Now →

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from completing a dominant playoff sweep, and this Thunder vs Lakers prediction points toward another convincing performance Monday night in Los Angeles.

Through seven playoff games, Oklahoma City has looked untouchable. The Thunder swept the Suns in the first round and now carry a commanding 3-0 lead over the Lakers after another blowout victory Saturday night. Even more impressive, every postseason win by Oklahoma City has come by at least 18 points.

That level of consistency is rare in the NBA playoffs, especially against a veteran team led by LeBron James. But the Thunder continue to overwhelm opponents with depth, athleticism, defense, and relentless second-half execution.

With the Lakers running out of answers — and likely still without Luka Doncic — Oklahoma City is positioned to finish the series emphatically.

Thunder vs. Lakers DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA When Monday, May 11, 2026, 10:30 p.m. ET TV Prime Video

Betting Odds & Public Betting

The Thunder enter Game 4 as an 11.5-point road favorite after dismantling Los Angeles 131-108 in Game 3.

Oddsmakers continue to raise the number because Oklahoma City has consistently crushed expectations throughout the postseason. The Thunder have covered massive spreads repeatedly thanks to elite defense, dominant rebounding stretches, and explosive second-half runs.

Los Angeles has competed early in games, even leading at halftime in each of the past two contests, but Oklahoma City’s depth and pace eventually wear opponents down. The Lakers simply have not been able to sustain four quarters against this roster.

Thunder vs. Lakers ODDS Spread Moneyline Total Thunder -11.5 (-105) -520 U 214.0 (-110) Lakers +11.5 (-115) +450 O 214.0 (-110)

Odds change, get the latest NBA Odds - Futures - Props

Key Notes & Storylines

Oklahoma City’s balance continues to make this team nearly impossible to defend. While teams focus heavily on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder keep getting major contributions from everywhere else. (Check out SGA's prop odds for tonight's matchup.)

Ajay Mitchell delivered the best playoff performance of his young career Saturday with 24 points and 10 assists, while Chet Holmgren continues to dominate inside against the Lakers frontcourt. Holmgren is averaging over 21 points and 10 rebounds in the series and has become a matchup nightmare for Los Angeles defensively.

The scary part for opponents is that Gilgeous-Alexander still has another level offensively. Despite averaging just 21 points per game in the series — well below his regular-season numbers — Oklahoma City has still completely controlled these matchups.

That speaks to the Thunder’s overall depth, defensive versatility, and coaching adjustments.

For the Lakers, the absence of Luka Doncic continues to loom large. LeBron James has carried the offensive load admirably at age 41, but Los Angeles lacks enough perimeter scoring and defensive consistency to keep pace with Oklahoma City for a full game.

Austin Reaves has struggled with efficiency throughout the series outside of one hot shooting performance in Game 2, and the Lakers continue to get exposed defensively once Oklahoma City increases the tempo after halftime.

The Thunder’s conditioning, youth, and depth advantage have completely changed games in the second half.

Thunder vs. Lakers WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? Thunder 75% 25% Lakers

See the latest NBA Public Betting Splits and make smarter wagers!

Injury Reports

The Thunder remain without Jalen Williams, who continues to recover from a left hamstring injury suffered in the opening round.

Los Angeles is still without Luka Doncic, who has yet to appear this postseason because of a hamstring injury. His absence has dramatically limited the Lakers’ offensive ceiling.

Betting Trends

Oklahoma City has covered every playoff game so far and continues to outperform market expectations by massive margins.

The Thunder have also been one of the NBA’s best second-half teams throughout the postseason, consistently turning competitive games into blowouts after halftime adjustments.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has allowed over 121 points per game in the series and has struggled to contain Oklahoma City’s transition offense and ball movement.

The Lakers’ emotional desperation may keep this game competitive early, but Oklahoma City’s depth advantage should eventually create separation once again.

Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction

The Lakers deserve credit for continuing to compete despite the injuries and series deficit, but Oklahoma City simply looks too deep, too athletic, and too disciplined on both ends of the floor.

The Thunder have repeatedly shown they can survive average scoring nights from Gilgeous-Alexander because so many other players are stepping up offensively. That balance makes them incredibly dangerous in closeout situations.

Expect another strong push from Los Angeles early before Oklahoma City’s defense and pace completely swing the game in the second half.

The Thunder have been the best team in the playoffs so far, and there is little reason to expect that dominance to suddenly stop now.

Prediction: Thunder 123, Lakers 107

Best Bet: Thunder -11.5