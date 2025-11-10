Eagles vs Packers Passing Props: Hurts, Love MNF Best Bets

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two of the leagues finest signal callers meet Monday Night on Lambeau field to showcase their talents in the NFL Week 10 Finale. We broke down all of tonights Eagles vs Packers passing props so you didn’t have to!
Eagles vs Packers Passing Props — Picks & Best Bet
Pick #1: Jalen Hurts — Over 26.5 Passing Attempts (−135)
Philadelphia opens with RPO and quick-game looks before layering shots, which naturally stacks attempts. Against Green Bay’s split-safety shells, Hurts tends to take the underneath answers. In a tight market with modest total, a 28–34 attempt path is live even if the run game is functional.
Pick #2: Jordan Love — Over 233.5 Passing Yards (−115)
Green Bay’s passing script at home leans on crossers, seams, and play-action. If protection holds and possessions stay steady, 240+ is a reasonable median. Neutral or slight catch-up sequences can add the extra 30–40 yards late.
Best Bet (Passing): Jordan Love — 2+ Passing Touchdowns (−105)
Inside the 10, the Packers use condensed splits and quick boundary concepts that fit Love’s timing. As a short home favorite with a mid-40s total, two TD throws are the most efficient way to convert Green Bay’s red-zone usage.
