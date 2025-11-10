Eagles vs Packers Odds & Picks – Monday Night Fooball Week 10

Last Updated on November 10, 2025 10:21 am by Michael Cash
Eagles vs Packers Odds — Week 10
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2.5
|45.5
|+100
|Green Bay Packers
|−2.5
|45.5
|−120
Eagles vs Packers — Odds & Picks
Main-market angle (spread): The move to GB −2.5 despite heavy Eagles ticket count suggests sharper agreement on Green Bay at home in the key corridor below a field goal.
Main-market angle (total): With temperatures and wind in play at Lambeau, 45.5 profiles as a number that could toggle; lean comes from red-zone efficiency and pace, not weather alone.
For opening-to-now movement and full matchup context, read the paired preview: Eagles vs Packers Odds — Week 10.
Who is The Public Betting – MNF Week 10
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Philadelphia Eagles
|83%
|−1.5
|+2.5
|Green Bay Packers
|17%
|+1.5
|−2.5
Market Read: An 80/20-style split on tickets to Philadelphia with a line flipping to Packers −2.5 signals market resistance to the road dog and confidence in Green Bay at Lambeau. Watch for late buyback at +3 if it flashes.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
How to Watch Eagles vs Packers
- 📅 Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI
