Eagles vs Packers Odds & Picks – Monday Night Fooball Week 10

GREEN BAY, WI — The frozen tundra of Lambeau field hosts Monday Night Football this week with the Packers laying a short number to the visiting Eagles. The odds screen shows GB −2.5 (−110) with a total of 45.5(O −110 / U −110). Mooneylines have settled near PHI +100 / GB −120. With kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, our Eagles vs Packers odds & picks center on the main markets and a clean read of public positioning into MNF.

Eagles vs Packers Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML Philadelphia Eagles +2.5 45.5 +100 Green Bay Packers −2.5 45.5 −120

Eagles vs Packers — Odds & Picks

Main-market angle (spread): The move to GB −2.5 despite heavy Eagles ticket count suggests sharper agreement on Green Bay at home in the key corridor below a field goal.

Main-market angle (total): With temperatures and wind in play at Lambeau, 45.5 profiles as a number that could toggle; lean comes from red-zone efficiency and pace, not weather alone.

Who is The Public Betting – MNF Week 10

Team % of Bets Open Current Philadelphia Eagles 83% −1.5 +2.5 Green Bay Packers 17% +1.5 −2.5

Market Read: An 80/20-style split on tickets to Philadelphia with a line flipping to Packers −2.5 signals market resistance to the road dog and confidence in Green Bay at Lambeau. Watch for late buyback at +3 if it flashes.

How to Watch Eagles vs Packers

📅 Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 ⏰ Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET 📺 TV: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Venue: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI

