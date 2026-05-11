NBA Playoff Predictions: Will Pistons vs. Cavs Game 4 Fall Under?

Bet NBA Spreads, Props & Futures at Bovada We may earn a commission from links. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Bet NBA Now →

This Pistons vs Cavaliers prediction heads into a pivotal Game 4 after Cleveland finally broke through with a dramatic 116-109 win Saturday night. The Cavaliers avoided a disastrous 3-0 deficit thanks to late-game heroics from James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, but the bigger takeaway from the series remains the physicality and defensive intensity on both sides.

Detroit still leads the series 2-1, yet Cleveland’s home-court dominance continues to matter. The Cavaliers are now a perfect 5-0 at home this postseason, and Monday’s matchup feels like another playoff grinder where every possession carries massive importance.

With adjustments tightening defensively and both teams fully aware of the stakes, the value points toward a lower-scoring battle in Game 4.

Pistons vs. Cavs DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH When Monday, May 11, 2026, 8:00 p.m. ET TV NBC/Peacock

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Cleveland enters Game 4 as the favorite at home, while the total is set at 213.5 points.

Even though Game 3 finished with 225 combined points, the flow of the game suggested a much more defensive series than the final score indicates. The closing minutes slowed dramatically, possessions became increasingly physical, and both teams leaned heavily on half-court offense.

Detroit committed costly turnovers late, while Cleveland relied on difficult shot-making from Harden and Mitchell to close the game. Those types of late offensive explosions are difficult to consistently repeat in playoff basketball.

Pistons vs. Cavs ODDS Spread Moneyline Total Pistons +3.5 (-170) +140 U 213.5 (-115) Cavs -3.5 (+145) -166 O 213.5 (-105)

Odds change, get the latest NBA Odds - Futures - Props

Key Notes & Storylines

The battle between Cade Cunningham and Cleveland’s veteran backcourt continues to define the series. Cunningham posted a triple-double in Game 3 but also committed eight turnovers, including three critical giveaways in the final minute.

Expect Detroit to make offensive adjustments focused on protecting Cunningham from aggressive traps and late-clock pressure. That likely means slower possessions, more deliberate spacing, and fewer transition opportunities overall.

Cleveland also understands it cannot rely entirely on isolation scoring late in games. Donovan Mitchell carried the offense for stretches Saturday, while Harden delivered timely buckets in the closing minutes, but the Cavaliers were far more comfortable when they controlled pace earlier in the game.

Jarrett Allen’s impact inside continues to be enormous for Cleveland defensively and on the glass. His ability to limit second-chance points and protect the paint has forced Detroit into difficult perimeter possessions throughout the series. Be sure to check out some of Allen's prop odds ahead of tip-off tonight in Cleveland.

The Pistons also may enter Game 4 slightly shorthanded in the backcourt with Caris LeVert and Kevin Huerter both listed as questionable. Any reduction in Detroit’s guard depth would further slow the pace and place even more pressure on Cunningham to create offense in half-court situations.

Pistons vs. Cavs WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? Pistons 53% 47% Cavs

See the latest NBA Public Betting Splits and make smarter wagers!

Injury Reports

Detroit lists Caris LeVert (heel) and Kevin Huerter (adductor) as questionable entering Game 4. Huerter has not played since the first round against Orlando.

Cleveland appears fully healthy after Sam Merrill returned from a hamstring strain in Game 3 and contributed key shooting minutes off the bench.

Betting Trends

Playoff games later in a series can often become more defensive as teams adjust to each other’s tendencies, and this matchup already carries that feel.

Both teams have increasingly prioritized half-court execution, physical defense, and rebounding battles over fast-break opportunities. Cleveland also knows it cannot afford careless offensive stretches if it wants to even the series before heading back to Detroit.

The pressure of a swing game combined with tighter rotations and playoff-level defense creates strong value on the under.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction

Game 4 should feature a much more controlled tempo from both teams. Detroit will likely focus on reducing turnovers and limiting transition chances for Cleveland, while the Cavaliers aim to avoid the chaotic stretches that nearly cost them Saturday’s game.

That combination points toward a slower, more physical playoff contest with longer half-court possessions and fewer easy scoring opportunities.

Mitchell and Cunningham will still make plays offensively, but expect defensive adjustments and playoff pressure to keep the overall scoring lower than the market expects.

Prediction: Cavaliers 106, Pistons 101

Best Bet: Under 213.5