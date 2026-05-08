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NBA Playoff Predictions May 8: Can the 76ers cover the spread in Game 3?

byAlex Becker
May 8, 2026
nba predictions nba predictions
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Friday has 2 games on the NBA slate as the first full week of May 2026 winds down. It's a pair of Game 3's in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Can the 76ers cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against the Knicks? Can the Timberwolves grind out a cover as underdogs at home in Game 3 against the Spurs?

I'll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our NBA Playoff Predictions May 8 article.

NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 1

KNICKS VS 76ERS DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH

WhereXFINITY MOBILE ARENA, PHILADELPHIA, PA
WhenFRIDAY, MAY 8, 2026, 7 PM ET
TVPRIME VIDEO

KNICKS VS 76ERS ODDS

SpreadMoneylineTotal
KNICKS1.5 (-110)-105U 214.5 (-110)
76ERS-1.5 (-110)-115O 214.5 (-110)

Odds change, get the latest NBA Odds - Futures - Props

KNICKS VS 76ERS WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING?

KNICKS61%39%76ERS

See the latest NBA Public Betting Splits and make smarter wagers!

Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Prediction, New York leads the series 2-0

The Philadelphia 76ers should cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites in Friday night's Game 3 against the Knicks. Philadelphia should draw on its defensive intensity to avoid a 3-0 deficit.

The Sixers excel in this position, boasting a 27-19 ATS record as a favorite, and they have been hot recently, going 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Additionally, Philadelphia is a strong 6-3 ATS in playoff games this season.

They also dominate familiar foes, posting a 36-26 ATS mark in conference games and a solid 15-10 ATS mark in division games in 2025-26. Perhaps most importantly, Philly is 25-16 ATS after a loss this year.

The Sixers should play hard enough to defend their home court and win Game 3 by a basket or more on Friday night.

Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -1.5

NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 2

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH

WhereTARGET CENTER, MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WhenFRIDAY, MAY 8, 2026, 9:30 PM ET
TVPRIME VIDEO

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES ODDS

SpreadMoneylineTotal
SPURS-4.5 (-110)-210U 217.0 (-110)
TIMBERWOLVES4.5 (-110)+175O 217.0 (-110)

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING?

SPURS71%29%TIMBERWOLVES

Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Prediction, the series is tied 1-1

The Minnesota Timberwolves offer a potential value opportunity to cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs in Friday night's Game 3.

Exploiting market inefficiencies often means backing desperate and underrated home teams, and Minnesota fits the bill. The Wolves boast a solid 5-4 ATS record as a home underdog, along with a resilient 19-16 ATS mark after a loss this season.

Crucially, the Timberwolves have had San Antonio's number, going 6-2 straight up and 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games against the Spurs.

Combining that historical matchup advantage with their proven 5-3 ATS record in playoff games this season, taking the points with Minnesota presents strong potential value. Fade the public and take the Wolves.

Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5

Today's NBA Playoff Predictions

  1. Philadelphia 76ers -1.5
  2. Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5
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byAlex Becker
Updated