NBA Playoff Predictions May 8: Can the 76ers cover the spread in Game 3?

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Friday has 2 games on the NBA slate as the first full week of May 2026 winds down. It's a pair of Game 3's in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Can the 76ers cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against the Knicks? Can the Timberwolves grind out a cover as underdogs at home in Game 3 against the Spurs?

I'll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our NBA Playoff Predictions May 8 article.

NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 1

KNICKS VS 76ERS DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where XFINITY MOBILE ARENA, PHILADELPHIA, PA When FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2026, 7 PM ET TV PRIME VIDEO

KNICKS VS 76ERS ODDS Spread Moneyline Total KNICKS 1.5 (-110) -105 U 214.5 (-110) 76ERS -1.5 (-110) -115 O 214.5 (-110)

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KNICKS VS 76ERS WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? KNICKS 61% 39% 76ERS

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Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Prediction, New York leads the series 2-0

The Philadelphia 76ers should cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites in Friday night's Game 3 against the Knicks. Philadelphia should draw on its defensive intensity to avoid a 3-0 deficit.

The Sixers excel in this position, boasting a 27-19 ATS record as a favorite, and they have been hot recently, going 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Additionally, Philadelphia is a strong 6-3 ATS in playoff games this season.

They also dominate familiar foes, posting a 36-26 ATS mark in conference games and a solid 15-10 ATS mark in division games in 2025-26. Perhaps most importantly, Philly is 25-16 ATS after a loss this year.

The Sixers should play hard enough to defend their home court and win Game 3 by a basket or more on Friday night.

Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -1.5

NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 2

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where TARGET CENTER, MINNEAPOLIS, MN When FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2026, 9:30 PM ET TV PRIME VIDEO

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES ODDS Spread Moneyline Total SPURS -4.5 (-110) -210 U 217.0 (-110) TIMBERWOLVES 4.5 (-110) +175 O 217.0 (-110)

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? SPURS 71% 29% TIMBERWOLVES

Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Prediction, the series is tied 1-1

The Minnesota Timberwolves offer a potential value opportunity to cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs in Friday night's Game 3.

Exploiting market inefficiencies often means backing desperate and underrated home teams, and Minnesota fits the bill. The Wolves boast a solid 5-4 ATS record as a home underdog, along with a resilient 19-16 ATS mark after a loss this season.

Crucially, the Timberwolves have had San Antonio's number, going 6-2 straight up and 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games against the Spurs.

Combining that historical matchup advantage with their proven 5-3 ATS record in playoff games this season, taking the points with Minnesota presents strong potential value. Fade the public and take the Wolves.

Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5

Today's NBA Playoff Predictions

Philadelphia 76ers -1.5 Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5