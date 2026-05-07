Thursday MLB Best Bets May 7: Can the Rays win in Boston?

Thursday’s MLB slate features 10 matchups with start times spanning from 12:35 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET.

I like two teams playing in the evening on Thursday. Both teams are money line road underdogs.

Can 31-year-old Rays righty Griffin Jax pitch well enough to earn his second win of the season on Thursday? Will Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore improve his 2026 record to 2-1 in a road matchup with the Padres?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Thursday MLB Best Bets May 7 article.

MLB Best Bets: Rays +101 at Red Sox

Pitching Matchup: Griffin Jax (TB) vs. Jake Bennett (BOS)

At the time of this writing, 62% of the public bets are on the Red Sox money line. To see all the public betting splits for Thursday’s MLB slate, check out our MLB public betting chart page.

The Tampa Bay Rays offer some potential expected value to win outright as money line road underdogs against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Surging into Fenway Park, the Rays are an outstanding 12-1 straight up in their last 13 games overall. Beyond their blistering current form, Tampa Bay thrives in key situational spots. They are a flawless 6-0 straight up in division games, a dominant 16-2 straight up against American League opponents, and an elite 18-5 straight up following a win this year.

Finally, Tampa is comfortable in the underdog role; they are already 9-6 straight up as underdogs this season. Take the Rays on the money line.

Betting Pick: Tampa Bay Rays +101

MLB Best Bets: Cardinals +145 at Padres

Pitching Matchup: Matthew Liberatore (STL) vs. Michael King (SD)

If you see potential in both of these NL offenses for Thursday, you can bet over the total of 8 runs at -110 odds at most books. To view all of the odds for Thursday’s MLB games, including run lines, money lines, and totals, click through to our MLB betting odds page.

The St. Louis Cardinals have a good shot to win outright as money line road underdogs against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

Riding a wave of stellar play into Petco Park, the Cardinals are 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games overall. Beyond their current hot streak, St. Louis thrives in these situational spots. They are a stout 12-6 straight up against National League opponents and a highly profitable 11-5 straight up as the road team this season.

Backing them as dogs seems like a sound strategy, as they hold a 17-14 straight-up underdog record, including an impressive 7-4 straight-up mark as road underdogs this season. Back the Cardinals on the money line on Thursday night.

Betting Pick: St. Louis Cardinals +145

Thursday MLB Best Bets May 7