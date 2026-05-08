Friday MLB Predictions May 8: Can the Braves upset the Dodgers?

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Friday’s MLB slate features 15 matchups with start times spanning from 6:10 PM ET to 10:15 PM ET.

I like two teams playing in the evening on Friday. Both teams are underdogs facing good teams.

Can 24-year-old Brewers righty Jacob Misiorowski pitch well enough to earn his third win of the season on Friday? Will Braves starter Chris Sale improve his 2026 record to 7-1 in a road showdown with the Dodgers?

I'll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Friday MLB Predictions May 8 article.

MLB Prediction Game 1

YANKEES VS BREWERS DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where AMERICAN FAMILY FIELD, MILWAUKEE, WI When FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2026, 7:40 PM ET TV MLB.TV

YANKEES VS BREWERS ODDS Run Line Moneyline Total YANKEES -1.5 (+124) -140 U 7.5 (-127) BREWERS 1.5 (-149) +118 O 7.5 (+101)

Odds change, get the latest MLB Odds - Futures - Props

YANKEES VS BREWERS WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? YANKEES 83% 17% BREWERS

See the latest MLB Public Betting Splits and make smarter wagers!

New York Yankees (26-12) at Milwaukee Brewers (19-16) MLB Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers offer excellent expected value to win outright as moneyline home underdogs against the Yankees on Friday night.

Identifying market inefficiencies often points to home teams with positive momentum, and Milwaukee fits the bill perfectly. The Brewers are a strong 11-7 straight up after a win and 10-8 straight up as the home team this season.

More importantly, they thrive in this exact scenario, boasting a profitable 3-2 straight-up record as a home underdog in 2026.

When you factor in their success against the opposing league—going 11-7 straight up in interleague play this season—backing the Brewers provides a good potential value spot against a heavily-backed public favorite like the Yankees.

Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +118

MLB Prediction Game 2

BRAVES VS DODGERS DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where DODGER STADIUM, LOS ANGELES, CA When FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2026, 10:10 PM ET TV ESPN UNLIMITED

BRAVES VS DODGERS ODDS Run Line Moneyline Total BRAVES -1.5 (+166) -100 U 8.0 (-115) DODGERS 1.5 (-200) -120 O 8.0 (-105)

BRAVES VS DODGERS WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? BRAVES 27% 73% DODGERS

Atlanta Braves (26-12) at Los Angeles Dodgers (23-14) MLB Prediction

The Atlanta Braves offer compelling expected value to win outright as moneyline road underdogs against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

A worthwhile approach highlights teams that rebound aggressively, and the Braves are a stellar 9-2 straight up after a loss this season.

They also exploit scheduling dynamics perfectly, boasting a flawless 3-0 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and a dominant 26-12 straight up mark when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

Factor in their proven dominance against familiar foes—going 15-5 straight up in National League games this season—and taking the longer odds with Atlanta presents a nice contrarian play against a considerable public favorite like LA.

Pick: Atlanta Braves -100

Today's MLB Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers +118 Atlanta Braves -100