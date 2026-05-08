UFL Predictions: Will Battlehawks’ Scoring issues continue vs. Aviators?

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Our Aviators vs. Battlehawks prediction for Friday night’s UFL showdown points toward a physical, defense-driven battle where points could be difficult to come by. St. Louis enters Week 7 as one of the hottest teams in the league after dominant wins over Orlando and Louisville, while Columbus arrives desperate to keep its postseason hopes alive after a critical victory last week.

Aviators vs. Battlehawks DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis, MO When Friday, May 8, 2026, 8:00 p.m. ET TV FOX

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Although both teams possess dangerous rushing attacks, this matchup sets up as a grind-it-out game between two clubs that want to control possession and dominate the line of scrimmage. With St. Louis fielding the league’s best run defense and Columbus leaning heavily on its rushing attack, explosive scoring opportunities may be limited throughout the night.

That makes the under 43.5 one of the strongest betting angles on the board Friday evening.

Aviators vs. Battlehawks ODDS Spread Moneyline Total Aviators 5.5 (-170) +200 U 43.5 (-110) Battlehawks -5.5 (+145) -245 O 43.5 (-110)

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St. Louis enters this matchup as the clear favorite at home, while the total sits at 43.5 points.

The Battlehawks have won two straight games in dominant fashion thanks largely to their defense, which has consistently controlled opposing offenses throughout the season. St. Louis leads the UFL in sacks and allows only 72 rushing yards per game, making this an extremely difficult matchup for a Columbus offense built around running the football.

Meanwhile, the Aviators rely on long drives, clock control, and physical rushing production rather than explosive passing plays. That style naturally shortens games and limits total possessions, which is another positive indicator for the under.

Key Notes & Storylines

The biggest storyline entering Friday night revolves around the clash between Columbus’ rushing attack and St. Louis’ elite front seven.

The Aviators currently boast one of the league’s top rushing offenses, led by John Lovett, ZaQuandre White, Toa Taua, and quarterback Jalan McClendon. Columbus is coming off a 179-yard rushing performance and continues to rely heavily on controlling tempo through the ground game.

However, St. Louis presents the toughest possible matchup for that approach.

The Battlehawks have completely overwhelmed opposing offensive lines in recent weeks. Last game, they held Louisville to just three points and only 12 rushing yards while consistently creating pressure in the backfield.

Pita Taumoepenu’s resurgence adds even more explosiveness to a defense that already leads the league in sacks.

For St. Louis offensively, the focus shifts to newly named starting quarterback Luis Perez. The Battlehawks still want to build around leading rusher Jarveon Howard, who leads the UFL with 297 rushing yards entering Week 7.

That approach also supports a lower-scoring game script. If St. Louis successfully establishes the run against Columbus’ struggling rushing defense, the Battlehawks could dominate time of possession and keep the clock moving throughout the game.

Both teams also appear likely to emphasize ball security and field position rather than aggressive downfield passing attacks.

Aviators vs. Battlehawks Prediction

Everything about this matchup points toward a physical defensive battle with limited explosive plays. Columbus wants to shorten the game through its rushing attack, while St. Louis prefers to control games behind its elite defense and running game.

The Battlehawks’ front seven should make life difficult for Jalan McClendon and the Aviators offense, especially in obvious passing situations. Meanwhile, St. Louis is unlikely to push an aggressive tempo with Luis Perez making his first start for the team.

Expect long drives, field-position football, and a steady running clock throughout much of the game.

Prediction: Battlehawks 24, Aviators 13

Best Bet: Under 43.5 Points