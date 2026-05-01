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UFL Predictions: Is wrong team favored in Gamblers vs. Aviators?

byAnthony Rome
May 1, 2026
UFL Predictions UFL Predictions
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Friday night gives us a quick rematch with a very clear theme: Houston just showed the blueprint—and now Columbus has to prove it can adjust. The Gamblers controlled the second half last week, and with the same matchup dynamics in play, this becomes one of the more telling games on the Week 6 slate.

UFL Predictions for Thursday, April 16, 2026

Stallions vs Defenders
Time:8:00PM ET
TV:FOX
Renegades vs Battlehawks
Time:4:00PM ET
TV:ABC
Gamblers vs Aviators
Time:1:00PM ET
TV:ESPN

Game 1: Gamblers at Aviators

Gamblers vs Aviators Spread, Moneyline & Total

Gamblers logo
Friday, May 18:00PM ET
COL
Aviators logo

Gamblers Odds

Spread+3
Total45.5
Moneyline+154

Aviators Odds

Spread-3
Total45.5
Moneyline-185
Click here to view real-time UFL Odds information.

Matchup Breakdown

Last week wasn’t a fluke—Houston’s win was built on a repeatable formula.

They leaned on their strength:

  • 123 rushing yards per game (3rd in UFL)
  • A two-headed attack with Marcus Yarns and Jalen White
  • Controlled tempo and opened up the passing game off play-action

And most importantly—they attacked Columbus’ biggest weakness:

  • Worst run defense in the league (133 yards allowed per game)

That mismatch didn’t just exist—it dictated the game.

On top of that, Houston’s defense made the difference late:

  • 3 sacks on Jalan McClendon
  • 2 turnovers forced
  • Second-half shutout

That’s the exact formula you want in a road underdog.

Now, what changes for Columbus?

They can win this game—but it requires a shift.

Their identity is built on:

  • Time of possession (league leaders)
  • Sustained drives and first downs
  • Balanced, methodical offense

But that only works if:

  1. They protect the football
  2. They stay ahead of the chains
  3. They don’t fall behind early

Because once they’re chasing, they’re not built to play from behind.

Quarterback Jalan McClendon has been efficient statistically, but he needs to be sharper under pressure this week. Houston will bring heat again, led by Malik Fisher (4.5 sacks), and if McClendon doesn’t adjust, we could see a repeat of last week’s second half.

Also keep an eye on Keke Chism—Columbus needs more explosiveness, and he’s the best candidate to provide it.

⚖️ Key Factors

1. Houston Run Game vs. Columbus Run Defense
This is still the biggest mismatch on the field—and nothing from last week suggests it’s fixed.

2. Adjustments by Columbus
Can they stack the box, slow the run, and force Houston into obvious passing situations?

3. Pressure on McClendon
Houston’s pass rush changed the game last week. If that continues, it’s a major edge.

4. Game Script
If Houston starts fast again, Columbus will be forced out of its comfort zone.

Our Gamblers vs Aviators Prediction

Best Bets

Houston Gamblers +3
Until Columbus proves it can stop the run, it’s tough to lay points with them—especially against a team that just beat them using the same formula.

Under 45.5
These teams combined for a controlled, methodical game last week, and the same script is likely. Houston will run, Columbus will try to control the clock—fewer possessions overall.

Final Prediction

Houston Gamblers 24, Columbus Aviators 20

Houston sticks to what works—pounding the run and controlling tempo—while the defense once again disrupts McClendon at key moments. Columbus keeps it competitive at home, but the same matchup issues resurface, leading to a second straight win for the Gamblers.

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byAnthony Rome
Updated