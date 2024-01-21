Close Menu
    Senators vs. Flyers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Senators vs. Flyers

    Ottawa has been the better bet in previous Senators vs. Flyers matchups, but will Philadelphia cash for bettors when these two teams square off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    025 Ottawa Senators (+110) at 026 Philadelphia Flyers (-132); o/u 6.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2024

    Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: NHL Network

    Senators vs. Flyers: Public Backing Home Favorite in Philly

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Flyers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Korpisalo Suffers Tough Luck Loss to Jets

    Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday. It’s hard to fault him on either goal. The first off the stick of Mason Appleton came on a 3-on-1 rush, and the winner came on a bang-bang play from the slot from sniper Nikolaj Ehlers. Korpisalo has had a rough season, but he’s been playing better hockey of late, and there is hope that newly-promoted goalie coach and former NHLer, Justin Peters, who had been working with the Sens AHL affiliate, can help Korpisalo improve from the bottom of the NHL’s goaltending stat list. He’s 54th among qualified goalies (14 games or more) in GAA (3.56) and 52nd in save percentage (.887). Honestly, there’s almost nowhere but up for Korpisalo at this point, so keep your fingers crossed if he’s stashed on your bench.

    Tippett Suffers Lower-Body Injury

    Owen Tippett (lower body) won’t return to Saturday’s contest against Colorado. Tippett posted an assist and logged 14:24 of ice time prior to leaving Saturday’s matchup. He has racked up 18 goals and 30 points in 46 games this season. It’s unclear at this time if Tippett will be available for Sunday’s clash with Ottawa.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 12 of Ottawa’s last 17 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Philadelphia’s last 14 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Ottawa’s last 6 games played in January

    Senators vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

    Take Philadelphia. The Senators are 5-14 in their last 19 games overall, are 1-10 in their last 11 road games and are 1-12 in their last 13 games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the Flyers have won five out of their last six games overall and are 16-6 in their last 22 games when listed as the favorite.

    Senators vs. Flyers Prediction: PHILADELPHIA FLYERS -132

