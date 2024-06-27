2024-25 Stanley Cup Betting Odds: Panthers Open as Favorites

Following their thrilling Game 7 victory over the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers have opened as 2024-25 Stanley Cup betting favorites for next season. Who else is in the mix from a betting standpoint?

Panthers Favored to Defend Crown

According to oddsmakers from Fanduel Sportsbook the Panthers are currently +900 favorites to win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup and defend the crown. One of the reasons why oddsmakers favor Florida is that the team will retain most of the players that just helped it win the Cup. Matthew Tkachuk is playing on a long-term deal, while Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe each have one year remaining on their current contracts, respectively. That said, Sam Reinhart is a free agent, as is Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Montour.

Canes, Aves top threats to Panthers

At least according to the odds, the Hurricanes and Avalanche will be the top threats to the Panthers next season. Carolina and Colorado are both +950 to win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup, respectively. That said, the Canes have big decisions to make on free agents Jake Guentzel, Teuvo Teravainen, Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce. The Aves, however, will largely return the same team as they had a year ago.

The Rest of the Top-10

Following the Panthers, Hurricanes and Avalanche in the odds are the Stars and Oilers at +1000, respectively, and the Golden Knights at +1100. The Devils (+1300), Rangers (+1300), Maple Leafs (+1400) and Kings (+1800) round out the top-10.

The Mid-Range Long-Shots

The Canucks and Lightning are both +1900, respectively, to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup, followed by the Jets at +2100 and the Bruins at +2300. The Predators and Wild are both +3100, respectively, followed by the Senators at +3200. The Islanders and Blues are both +4200, respectively, followed by the Penguins. Finally, the Flyers, Sabres and Red Wings are all +5500, followed by the Flames at +6000. The Kraken are +8000.

The True Long-Shots

The Utah hockey club (previously the Coyotes), are +10000 to win the Stanley Cup, followed by the Capitals and Canadiens at +17000, respectively. The Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Ducks and Sharks all have the longest odds to win the Cup at +30000, respectively.