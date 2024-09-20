Close Menu
    Stanford vs. Syracuse Prediction: Orange Too Powerful?

    South Florida vs. Syracuse

    The Stanford Cardinal will head across the country to Syracuse NY to take on the Orange in their first ACC matchup. Syracuse has won their first two games of the season and this will be their 3rd straight home game. Stanford comes into this matchup 1-1 and heads on the road for the first time this season. Stanford vs. Syracuse kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night with the Orange as 8.5 point favorites.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Stanford Cardinal (+8.5) at Syracuse Orange (-8.5); o/u 56.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 20, 2024

    JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

    TV: ESPN

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cuse 

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 86% of bets are on Syracuse. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Stanford Cardinal

    The Cardinal enters this matchup following a 41-7 victory over Cal Poly. Ashton Daniels completed 19 of his 23 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He added 31 yards on the ground and Stanford finished with a combined 119 rushing yards. In the 34-27 loss to TCU to open the season, Daniels completed just 17 of his 35 attempts for 163 yards and a touchdown with an interception, and led the team with 87 rushing yards. TCU threw for 353 yards and 2 touchdowns. They didn’t throw an interception, but Stanford did force them into 3 fumbles, recovering 2 of them. TCU defense had 4 sacks in the game with Stanford only getting 1.

    Syracuse Orange

    Syracuse is coming off a huge 31-28 win over 23rd ranked Georgia Tech. Kyle McCord threw for 381 yards and 4 touchdowns. LeQuint Allen led the ground game with 83 yards. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King threw for 266 yards and a touchdown and also ran 6 times for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jamal Haynes added another 35 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

    Stanford is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

    The OVER is 4-2 in Stanford’s last 6 road games

    Syracuse is 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games

    The UNDER is 14-6 in Syracuse’s last 20 home games

    Stanford vs. Syracuse Prediction:

    I like the Cuse to cover the 8.5 point spread at home on Friday night. Syracuse is ranked 6th in the country in passing yards per game at 367.5. On the opposite end, Stanford is 129th (out of 134 teams) in opponent pass yards per game at 353. Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord has thrown for 4 touchdowns in each of his first 2 games this season and only has one interception. This is Stanford’s first road game, as they travel across the country for their first ACC matchup. Ashton Daniels hasn’t looked great at quarterback and I just don’t think they will be able to keep up with this high powered Syracuse passing offense.

    Stanford vs. Syracuse Prediction: Syracuse -8.5

