Illinois vs. Nebraska Prediction: Low Scoring B10 Action?

Two ranked teams will square off in a Big Ten battle when Illinois vs. Nebraska kicks off on Friday Night. Both teams are 3-0 to the under this season. Will that trend continue and this game end under 43 points?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Illinois Fighting Illini (+7.5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (-7.5); o/u 43

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, September 20, 2024

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors on the Over

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on the over. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois will play their first road game of the season when they head to Nebraska. Last week they beat Central Michigan 30-9. The week before they took on a ranked Kansas team and beat them 23-17. In that game Luke Altmyer completed 16 of his 25 passes for 192 yards. Illinois combined for just 79 rushing yards. The team got 7 points from an interception return for a touchdown and also forced a fumble. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 141 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. They also added 186 rushing yards.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska has been rolling so far this season with freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola leading the way. Their only opponent in a Power Four conference was the Colorado Buffaloes who they beat 28-10. Raiola threw for 185 yards and a touchdown and the Huskers ran for a combined 149 yards. The defense had 6 sacks in the game and added a pick 6. Nebraska is 4th in the country in average time of possession, with 36:56 a game.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Illinois is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Nebraska

The UNDER is 4-1 in Illinois’ last 5 games

Nebraska is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games

The UNDER is 7-2 in Nebraska’s last 9 games at home.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Prediction:

I’ll take the under 43 points in this one. Both teams are 3-0 to the under so far this season. Nebraska is one of the best teams in the country at controlling the clock and are 8.5 point favorites. If they have the ball and the lead they will run that clock down. They rank 17th in the country for 3rd down conversions per game so they are good at keeping the ball moving. Nebraska is 9th for ppg allowed at 8.5 and Illinois is 22nd at 13. Nebraska allows just 1.5 red zone scoring attempts to opponents per game. The under is 4-1 in Illinois’ last 5 games and 7-2 in Nebraska’s last 9 games at home.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Prediction: Under 43