    Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 Stanley Cup Final Odds & Prediction

    Oilers vs. Panthers

    Despite the Panthers building a 3-0 series lead against the Oilers, hockey fans get to enjoy a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Will this Oilers vs. Panthers series end in a Florida victory despite Edmonton’s best efforts to make history?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    923 Edmonton Oilers (-106) at 024 Florida Panthers (-113); o/u 5.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, June 24, 2024

    Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7: Bettors leaning towards Edmonton in Game 7

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Skinner to start Game 7 for Oilers

    Stuart Skinner will be between the pipes for Game 7 on the road against the Panthers on Monday. Skinner and the Oilers will be looking for a fourth consecutive win and the Stanley Cup title in Monday’s matchup. Over the last three outings, the 25-year-old netminder is sporting a 1.67 GAA and .942 save percentage. The Edmonton-born netminder will go up against Sergei Bobrovsky in the other crease heading into the final game of the 2023-24 campaign.

    Bobrovsky to start for Panthers in series decider

    Sergei Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease Monday in Game 7 against Edmonton, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post. Bobrovsky will be back on the ice for Monday’s morning skate after skipping Sunday’s session for routine-related reasons. He has surrendered 12 goals on 58 shots during his three-game losing streak. Bobrovsky needs to end that skid Monday for the Panthers to avoid becoming the second team in NHL history to blow a 3-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals. The 35-year-old netminder has a 15-8 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 23 starts this postseason.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Edmonton’s last 5 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Florida’s last 5 games against Edmonton

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Edmonton’s last 11 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida’s last 7 games at home

    Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 Betting Prediction

    Take Florida. I have taken the Panthers in every meeting between these two teams this series and I certainly won’t back down now, even given Florida’s collapse. The Panthers are still 19-8 in their last 27 games overall, are 13-4 in their last 17 home matchups and are 14-6 in their last 20 non-conference contests. I believed the Panthers were more built like a playoff team than the Oilers coming into the series and I won’t change my mind now. They will prevail.

    Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -113

