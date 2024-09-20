Giants vs. Royals MLB Prediction: Can Royals stop 4-game skid?

The San Francisco Giants head to Kansas City to face the Royals at 8:10 PM ET on Friday night. It’s the first game of a three-game series. Keep reading for our Giants vs. Royals betting prediction.

Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Mason Black (SF) vs. Michael Wacha (KC)

The San Francisco Giants are 74-79 straight up this year. San Francisco is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 73-80 ATS this season.

The Kansas City Royals are 82-71 straight up this year. Kansas City is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 84-69 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Royals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 San Francisco Giants (+140) at 926 Kansas City Royals (-166); o/u 8.5

8:10 PM ET, Friday, September 20, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Giants vs. Royals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Royals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants left fielder Michael Conforto drove in two-thirds of his team’s runs in their 5-3 loss to the Orioles on Thursday afternoon. In that game, the 31-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Conforto is hitting .234 with 18 homers, 62 RBIs, and a .749 OPS across 458 plate appearances. Michael Conforto is batting .308 with an OPS of .824 over the past 7 days, making him an intriguing DFS option on Friday night.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals catcher Salvador Perez recorded multiple hits in his team’s 4-2 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the nine-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and an RBI. Across 618 plate appearances this season. Perez is batting .276 with 27 homers, 103 RBIs, and an OPS of .807. Salvador Perez is hitting .306 with an OPS of .813 over the past 15 days. That fact makes the 34-year-old worth a look in the majority of DFS formats.

Giants vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

San Francisco is 33-42 straight up as the road team this season.

Kansas City is 7-2 straight up with the rest advantage this season.

Kansas City is 13-6 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Giants vs. Royals Betting Prediction

The Royals played the Tigers at home on Wednesday, then had Thursday off. Kansas City will get to remain at home for their three-game set with the Giants. San Francisco did not have the benefit of a rest day on Thursday. The Giants had to play in Baltimore on Thursday afternoon and will have to play in Kansas City about 28 hours later. The Giants’ series with the Royals will be the middle three games of a nine-game road trip. San Francisco has already been eliminated from the postseason, so they’re just playing out the string.

Kansas City, on the other hand, is in a mad scramble to secure a playoff berth. The Royals currently hold the second wild card spot in the American League, but the Tigers and Twins are both only two games behind them. The Royals need this game, and Friday night should be a good spot for them. Kansas City is 45-33 straight up at home and 48-28 straight up as a favorite this season. The latter figure is the second-best mark in baseball this year. I think the Royals secure a much-needed win at home over a floundering Giants team. Kansas City at home on the money line is the pick.

Giants vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -166