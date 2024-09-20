San Jose State vs. Washington State Prediction: Cougars Stay Hot

Washington State will look to continue their great start to the season when they host San Jose State on Friday night. Both teams will come into this matchup 3-0 but it is the Cougars who are 12 point favorites. How will this San Jose State vs. Washington State matchup play out?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Jose State Spartans (+12) at Washington State Cougars (-12); o/u 55.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, September 20, 2024

Gesa Field at Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

TV: CW

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cougars

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Washington State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Jose State Spartans

The Spartans come into this matchup after a 31-10 victory over Kennesaw State. Emmett Brown threw for 355 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jabari Bates led the rush attack with 61 yards. San Jose State lost 3 fumbles. The defense allowed 192 total yards, had 2 interceptions, and forced a fumble. In their first road game of the season, they won 17-7 over Air Force. Emmett Brown threw for 262 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception in this one. Again, the rushing game struggled, with just 50 yards.

Washington State Cougars

Washington State has defended their home field against some very tough teams. Last week, they defeated rival Washington 24-19. John Mateer continues to play well, throwing for 245 yards and a touchdown with an interception, and added 62 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns. The defense allowed Will Rogers to throw for over 300 yards and a touchdown, and did not force any turnovers. Prior to that the Cougars faced off against Texas Tech, beating them 37-16. It was a slow day throwing the ball for Mateer in this matchup, going for only 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But he also rushed for 197 yards himself, adding a touchdown. The defense forced 4 turnovers, 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles.

San Jose State vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Washington State is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 6-6 in Washington State’s last 12 games

San Jose State is 6-0-1 ATS in their last 7 games on the road

The UNDER is 7-5 in San Jose State’s last 12 games

San Jose State vs. Washington State Prediction:

I’ll take the Cougars to cover the 12 points here. San Jose State comes into this one 3-0 but they haven’t played a Power Four school yet. They beat up on Sacramento State and Kennesaw State and beat Air Force by 10. Washington State is coming into this one riding high with a dominant performance over Texas Tech followed by a huge win against Washington. This is their 4th home game before they head on the road for 2 games and I’m sure they are trying to leave on a positive note. John Mateer has been on fire with both his arm and his legs and I think he continues that and leads Washington State to another big win on Friday night.

San Jose State vs. Washington State Prediction: Washington State -12