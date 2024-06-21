Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6 Stanley Cup Final Odds & Prediction

Edmonton has dragged the Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final back to Alberta for Game 6 on Friday night. Will the Oilers force a Game 7 with a win tonight? Or will the Panthers put an end to the new drama and close it out on road ice?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

021 Florida Panthers (+100) at 022 Edmonton Oilers (-120); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6: Public Bettors Backing Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Tkachuk scores a goal on four shots in loss

Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged six hits and posted two PIM in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5. Tkachuk’s goal was his first since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The winger had been limited to one assist over his previous six appearances. Despite the scoring slump, he’s maintained a point-per-game pace with six goals and 16 helpers over 22 playoff outings. Tkachuk has added 81 shots on net, 64 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-3 rating.

Skinner to be back between pipes for Game 6

Stuart Skinner will be between the home pipes for Game 6 versus Florida on Friday. Skinner has been outstanding the last two games, giving up only four goals on 65 shots, as the Oilers are back in the series, trailing 3-2. Skinner has been at his best in elimination games during the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, going 4-0 with a 1.75 GAA and a .928 save percentage.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Florida’s last 14 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of Edmonton’s last 12 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida’s last 7 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Edmonton’s last 11 games when playing at home against Florida

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6 Betting Prediction

Take Florida. Despite dropping their last two games, the Panthers are still 19-7 in their last 26 contests overall. They’ve also won five out of their last seven games against the Oilers, are 24-9 in their last 33 road matchups overall and are 14-5 in their last 19 non-conference tilts. Finally, Florida is 7-3 in its last 10 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division and is 11-4 in its last 15 road matchups when playing on a Friday.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +100