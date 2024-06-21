Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6 Stanley Cup Final Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Panthers vs. Oilers

    Edmonton has dragged the Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final back to Alberta for Game 6 on Friday night. Will the Oilers force a Game 7 with a win tonight? Or will the Panthers put an end to the new drama and close it out on road ice?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    021 Florida Panthers (+100) at 022 Edmonton Oilers (-120); o/u 5.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

    Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6: Public Bettors Backing Edmonton

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Tkachuk scores a goal on four shots in loss

    Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged six hits and posted two PIM in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5. Tkachuk’s goal was his first since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The winger had been limited to one assist over his previous six appearances. Despite the scoring slump, he’s maintained a point-per-game pace with six goals and 16 helpers over 22 playoff outings. Tkachuk has added 81 shots on net, 64 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-3 rating.

    Skinner to be back between pipes for Game 6

    Stuart Skinner will be between the home pipes for Game 6 versus Florida on Friday. Skinner has been outstanding the last two games, giving up only four goals on 65 shots, as the Oilers are back in the series, trailing 3-2. Skinner has been at his best in elimination games during the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, going 4-0 with a 1.75 GAA and a .928 save percentage.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Florida’s last 14 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of Edmonton’s last 12 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida’s last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Edmonton’s last 11 games when playing at home against Florida

    Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6 Betting Prediction

    Take Florida. Despite dropping their last two games, the Panthers are still 19-7 in their last 26 contests overall. They’ve also won five out of their last seven games against the Oilers, are 24-9 in their last 33 road matchups overall and are 14-5 in their last 19 non-conference tilts. Finally, Florida is 7-3 in its last 10 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division and is 11-4 in its last 15 road matchups when playing on a Friday.

    Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +100

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com