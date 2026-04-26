UFL Predictions: Are Gamblers better Spread Bet to beat Aviators?

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Sunday’s early kickoff is one of the more fascinating “styles clash” games of the week. Columbus wants to slow things down and grind, while Houston is at its best when creating chaos and explosive moments. With both teams sitting at 1-3, this is as close to a must-win as it gets.

Aviators vs Gamblers Game Info & How to Watch Where Shell Energy Stadium, Houston TX When Sunday, April 26 — 11:00AM ET TV ABC

Aviators vs Gamblers Spread, Moneyline & Total Aviators Odds Spread -3 Total 45.5 Moneyline -175 Gamblers Odds Spread +3 Total 45.5 Moneyline +145

Matchup Breakdown

Columbus finally broke through last week—and did it by fully leaning into its identity.

This is the most committed run-first offense in the league:

139 rushing yards per game (2nd in UFL)

Multiple backs contributing (McClendon, Lovett, White, Taua)

Ability to control tempo and wear defenses down

And it worked against Dallas, knocking off the league’s top team.

But this week presents a very different challenge.

Houston is quietly strong against the run:

85.5 rushing yards allowed per game (3rd in UFL)

That directly attacks Columbus’ biggest strength. If the Aviators can’t establish the ground game early, they’ll be forced into a passing attack that has struggled to generate explosive plays all season.

That’s where the matchup flips.

Houston’s defense thrives on disruption:

2nd in UFL in tackles for loss (24)

Playmakers like Malik Fisher (3.5 sacks) and Major Burns (2 INTs)

(3.5 sacks) and (2 INTs) Ability to create negative plays and swing momentum

On the other side, Houston’s offense is volatile—but dangerous.

The biggest question remains quarterback, with Taulia Tagovailoa, Nolan Henderson, and Hunter Dekkers all in the mix. That lack of stability is a concern, but the skill talent is legit:

Marcus Yarns (186 rushing yards)

(186 rushing yards) Jalen White (explosive efficiency)

(explosive efficiency) Justin Hall / Jontre Kirklin at receiver

And here’s the key mismatch:

Columbus has struggled badly against the run, ranking last in the league in rushing yards allowed.

That gives Houston a clear path to success—even without elite QB play.

Key Factors

1. Columbus Run Game vs. Houston Run Defense

If Columbus can’t dominate here, their offense becomes much easier to defend.

2. Houston Run Game vs. Columbus Run Defense

This is the biggest edge on the field—and it favors Houston.

3. Game Script

If Houston can create negative plays early, they can knock Columbus off schedule and control the flow.

4. Turnovers & Disruption

Houston’s defense is built to create chaos. Against a methodical offense, that’s dangerous.

Our Aviators vs Gamblers Prediction

Best Bets

Houston Gamblers +3

This feels like a matchup-based value play. Houston’s strengths (run game + defensive disruption) line up perfectly against Columbus’ weaknesses.

Under 45.5

Columbus will try to slow the game down, and Houston’s QB uncertainty limits scoring upside. Expect a physical, run-heavy game with fewer possessions.

Final Prediction

Houston Gamblers 23, Columbus Aviators 20

Houston controls the ground game and creates just enough disruption defensively to flip the script. Columbus struggles to find balance when the run game is contained, and the Gamblers pull out a much-needed home win.