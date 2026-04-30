Thursday MLB Best Bets April 30: Can Toronto win 3 straight games?

Thursday’s MLB slate features 11 matchups with start times spanning from 12:15 PM ET to 7:40 PM ET.

I like a pair of teams playing in the second half of the day. Both clubs are American League teams playing opponents outside of their division.

Can 26-year-old Royals lefty Noah Cameron pitch well enough to earn his third win of the season on Thursday? Will Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman improve his 2026 record to 3-1 in a road matchup with the Twins?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Thursday MLB Best Bets April 30 article.

To see who the public likes for Thursday’s MLB slate, click through to our MLB public betting chart page.

If you’d like to see all of the run line, money line, and total odds for Thursday’s MLB games, head over to our MLB betting odds page.

MLB Best Bets: Royals +105 at Athletics

Pitching Matchup: Noah Cameron (KC) vs. Jeffrey Springs (ATH)

Riding a wave of recent momentum, the Royals look poised to win outright as road underdogs on Thursday afternoon. Traveling to Sutter Health Park, expect Kansas City to manufacture runs early and rely on an underrated bullpen to suppress the Athletics’ offense.

The situational trends heavily back the road squad today: Kansas City is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games against the Athletics and 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

With the lineup finding its rhythm, look for the Royals to capitalize on favorable matchups and secure the outright upset.

Betting Pick: Kansas City Royals +105

MLB Best Bets: Blue Jays -133 at Twins

Pitching Matchup: Kevin Gausman (TOR) vs. Bailey Ober (MIN)

Right-handed starter Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays offer strong expected value as road favorites in this matchup. Expect Toronto to manufacture runs early and keep the Twins off the scoreboard over the first few innings.

Multiple relevant betting trends make the case for the visitors: Toronto is 10-8 straight up in American League games, 11-9 straight up as a favorite, and 7-6 straight up after a win this season.

Furthermore, the Blue Jays are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games overall. Look for Toronto’s starter and the Jays’ bullpen to suppress Minnesota’s offense and secure the outright victory.

Betting Pick: Toronto Blue Jays -133

Thursday MLB Best Bets April 30