Thursday NBA Best Bets April 30: Can the Hawks win Game 6 and stay alive?

Thursday has 3 games on the NBA slate as the final week of April 2026 draws to a close. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The first game will start at 7:00 PM ET, the second game will be at 8:00 PM ET, and the final contest will tip off at 9:30 PM ET. The second game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and Peacock, while the other 2 contests will be on ESPN.

Can the Knicks cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites against the Hawks? Can the 76ers win and cover at home to force a Game 7 against the Celtics?

I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Thursday NBA Best Bets April 30 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Atlanta Hawks +2.5 over New York Knicks

Despite dropping the previous 2 games, the Hawks have a good chance to bounce back and force a Game 7 on Thursday.

Returning to State Farm Arena, expect Atlanta to push the pace in transition and limit the Knicks’ second-chance points.

The situational trends heavily back the home squad tonight: Atlanta is 30-26 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest, 38-33 ATS in non-division games, 22-21 ATS as the home team, and 23-22 ATS as an underdog this season.

With their season on the line, look for Jalen Johnson to exploit favorable matchups and help his team to secure the outright upset.

Final score projection: ATLANTA HAWKS 111, NEW YORK KNICKS 109.

NBA Best Bet: Philadelphia 76ers +5.5 over Boston Celtics

Riding the momentum of a dominant Game 5 win, the 76ers are in a prime position to force a Game 7 on Thursday night.

Philadelphia is back at Xfinity Mobile Arena and should be able to create good shots while cranking up their defensive intensity. Some relevant betting trends strongly support the home underdogs: Philadelphia is 33-25 ATS in conference games and 12-9 ATS in division games this season.

Furthermore, the 76ers are 5-3-1 ATS in their last 9 games against the Celtics and 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall. Look for Joel Embiid, who is probable to play, to dominate inside and aid his team in earning the season-extending outright victory.

Final score projection: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 114, BOSTON CELTICS 111.

Thursday NBA Best Bets April 30

Atlanta Hawks +2.5 Philadelphia 76ers +5.5

If you’d like to see all the public betting splits for the NBA slate on Thursday, click through to our NBA public betting chart page.

If you’re interested in the money line, spread, and total odds for Thursday’s NBA games, head over to our NBA betting odds page.

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