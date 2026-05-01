Friday NBA Best Bets May 1: Can the Magic close out the Pistons?

Friday has 3 games on the NBA slate as the first week of May 2026 ramps up. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The first game will start at 7:00 PM ET, the second game will be at 7:30 PM ET, and the final contest will tip off at 9:30 PM ET. All 3 games will be broadcast on Prime Video.

Can the Pistons cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites against the Magic? Can the Raptors win and cover at home to force a Game 7 against the Cavaliers?

I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Friday NBA Best Bets May 1 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Orlando Magic +3.5 over Detroit Pistons

At the time of writing, 61% of the public bets are on Orlando +3.5. To view all the public betting splits for the NBA slate on Friday, check out our NBA public betting chart page.

There is a lot of potential merit in backing the Orlando Magic to cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Orlando consistently steps up in this spot, going 9-4 ATS as a home underdog and an impressive 21-17 ATS as an underdog overall this year. They also bounce back effectively, sitting at 22-17 ATS after a loss this season, alongside a solid 36-35 ATS mark in non-division games.

Furthermore, Orlando is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Detroit, making them a live home dog on Friday night.

Final score projection: ORLANDO MAGIC 106, DETROIT PISTONS 104.

NBA Best Bet: Toronto Raptors +4.5 over Cleveland Cavaliers

The Raptors are listed at +150 on the money line for Friday’s Game 6 in Toronto. To see all the money line, spread, and total odds for Friday’s NBA slate of games, click through to our NBA betting odds page.

The Toronto Raptors are in a good spot as 4.5-point home underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Toronto consistently outperforms expectations here, going 8-6 ATS as a home dog and 23-20 ATS on their home floor this season. The Raptors also thrive against all manner of foes, boasting a 31-26 ATS record in conference games alongside an impressive 41-29 ATS mark in non-division matchups this year.

Furthermore, the Raptors are peaking late, going 6-3 ATS in their last 9 overall and a dominant 6-2 ATS in their last 8 against Cleveland, giving them the profile of an underdog worth backing on Friday night.

Final score projection: TORONTO RAPTORS 108, CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 105.

Friday NBA Best Bets May 1

Orlando Magic +3.5 Toronto Raptors +4.5

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