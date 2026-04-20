NBA Playoff Predictions: Will Underdogs Rebound in Game 2s?

We’re into Game 2 territory across multiple first-round series, and that’s where the betting market often overreacts to Game 1 results. Blowouts in the opener have already skewed lines — and that creates value on motivated underdogs looking to adjust.
All three of your plays fit that exact playoff betting angle.
NBA Predictions for Monday, April 20, 2026
Game 1: Raptors at Cavaliers
Raptors vs Cavaliers Spread, Moneyline & Total
Raptors Odds
Cavaliers Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Raptors or Cavaliers?
Toronto Raptors +9 at Cleveland Cavaliers
Game 1 looked ugly on paper — but the spread tells the real story.
The Toronto Raptors lost 126-113, but this game was competitive early before Cleveland pulled away late.
Key context:
- Toronto swept Cleveland in the regular season before this series
- They feature a top-tier defense capable of slowing pace and tightening games
- Cleveland is strong at home but not built to consistently blow teams out
The Cleveland Cavaliers are dangerous with their backcourt, but laying 9 points in a playoff game is aggressive — especially against a team that already proved it can beat them multiple times.
Our Raptors vs Cavaliers Prediction
Game 2 adjustments + playoff intensity = tighter game. This number is inflated off Game 1.
👉 Pick: Raptors +9
Game 2: Nuggets vs Warriors
Hawks vs Knicks Spread, Moneyline & Total
Hawks Odds
Knicks Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Hawks or Knicks?
This is a much more competitive series than the Game 1 result suggests.
The New York Knicks are the higher seed (3rd in the East at 53-28), but the Atlanta Hawks come in red hot after a 19-5 run to close the season.
Matchup dynamics:
- Knicks have the edge in size, rebounding, and defense
- Hawks bring pace, shot creation, and transition scoring
- Atlanta’s wing depth creates matchup problems over a full game
Even in Game 1, the Knicks’ advantage came from interior dominance — something Atlanta can scheme around with better spacing and tempo adjustments.
Our Hawks vs Knicks Prediction
This line is pricing in a Knicks-controlled series, but Atlanta’s offensive versatility keeps this within a couple possessions.
👉 Pick: Hawks +6
Game 3: Heat vs Knicks
Timberwolves vs Nuggets Spread, Moneyline & Total
Timberwolves Odds
Nuggets Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Timberwolves or Nuggets?
This is the most intriguing number on the board.
The Denver Nuggets took Game 1 and are led by elite production from their MVP-caliber core, but this matchup is far from one-sided.
The Minnesota Timberwolves:
- Have already proven they can compete in this matchup historically
- Rely heavily on Anthony Edwards, who is healthy and practicing fully
- Match up physically with Denver better than most teams
Important angle:
- Denver’s defense has vulnerabilities on the perimeter
- Minnesota’s success hinges on Edwards exploiting those gaps
- Playoff experience suggests Minnesota won’t go quietly
Also, worth noting:
That opens the door for backdoor covers and high-scoring close games
The Nuggets are elite offensively, but not dominant defensively
Our Timberwolves vs Nuggets Prediction
7.5 points is too wide for a team with Minnesota’s star power and playoff experience.
👉 Pick: Timberwolves +7.5
Monday's NBA Picks
- Toronto Raptors +9
- Atlanta Hawks +6
- Minnesota Timberwolves +7.5