NBA Playoff Predictions: Will Underdogs Rebound in Game 2s?

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We’re into Game 2 territory across multiple first-round series, and that’s where the betting market often overreacts to Game 1 results. Blowouts in the opener have already skewed lines — and that creates value on motivated underdogs looking to adjust.

All three of your plays fit that exact playoff betting angle.

NBA Predictions for Monday, April 20, 2026 Raptors vs. Cavaliers Hawks vs. Knicks Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Game 1: Raptors at Cavaliers

Raptors vs Cavaliers Spread, Moneyline & Total Raptors Odds Spread +9.5 Total 222.5 Moneyline +310 Cavaliers Odds Spread -9.5 Total 222.5 Moneyline +310

Where is the Public Money? — Raptors or Cavaliers? Raptors 37% 63% Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors +9 at Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 looked ugly on paper — but the spread tells the real story.

The Toronto Raptors lost 126-113, but this game was competitive early before Cleveland pulled away late.

Key context:

Toronto swept Cleveland in the regular season before this series

before this series They feature a top-tier defense capable of slowing pace and tightening games

capable of slowing pace and tightening games Cleveland is strong at home but not built to consistently blow teams out

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dangerous with their backcourt, but laying 9 points in a playoff game is aggressive — especially against a team that already proved it can beat them multiple times.

Our Raptors vs Cavaliers Prediction

Game 2 adjustments + playoff intensity = tighter game. This number is inflated off Game 1.

👉 Pick: Raptors +9

Game 2: Nuggets vs Warriors

Hawks vs Knicks Spread, Moneyline & Total Hawks Odds Spread +6.5 Total 217.5 Moneyline +205 Knicks Odds Spread -6.5 Total 217.5 Moneyline -250

Where is the Public Money? — Hawks or Knicks? Hawks 28% 72% Knicks

This is a much more competitive series than the Game 1 result suggests.

The New York Knicks are the higher seed (3rd in the East at 53-28), but the Atlanta Hawks come in red hot after a 19-5 run to close the season.

Matchup dynamics:

Knicks have the edge in size, rebounding, and defense

Hawks bring pace, shot creation, and transition scoring

Atlanta’s wing depth creates matchup problems over a full game

Even in Game 1, the Knicks’ advantage came from interior dominance — something Atlanta can scheme around with better spacing and tempo adjustments.

Our Hawks vs Knicks Prediction

This line is pricing in a Knicks-controlled series, but Atlanta’s offensive versatility keeps this within a couple possessions.

👉 Pick: Hawks +6

Game 3: Heat vs Knicks

Timberwolves vs Nuggets Spread, Moneyline & Total Timberwolves Odds Spread +7.5 Total 230.5 Moneyline +230 Nuggets Odds Spread -7.5 Total 230.5 Moneyline -285

Where is the Public Money? — Timberwolves or Nuggets? Timberwolves 38% 62% Nuggets

This is the most intriguing number on the board.

The Denver Nuggets took Game 1 and are led by elite production from their MVP-caliber core, but this matchup is far from one-sided.

The Minnesota Timberwolves:

Have already proven they can compete in this matchup historically

Rely heavily on Anthony Edwards , who is healthy and practicing fully

, who is healthy and practicing fully Match up physically with Denver better than most teams

Important angle:

Denver’s defense has vulnerabilities on the perimeter

Minnesota’s success hinges on Edwards exploiting those gaps

Playoff experience suggests Minnesota won’t go quietly

Also, worth noting:

That opens the door for backdoor covers and high-scoring close games

The Nuggets are elite offensively, but not dominant defensively

Our Timberwolves vs Nuggets Prediction

7.5 points is too wide for a team with Minnesota’s star power and playoff experience.

👉 Pick: Timberwolves +7.5

Monday's NBA Picks

Toronto Raptors +9 Atlanta Hawks +6 Minnesota Timberwolves +7.5

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