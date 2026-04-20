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NBA Playoff Predictions: Will Underdogs Rebound in Game 2s?

byAnthony Rome
April 20, 2026
NBA Playoff Predictions NBA Playoff Predictions
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We’re into Game 2 territory across multiple first-round series, and that’s where the betting market often overreacts to Game 1 results. Blowouts in the opener have already skewed lines — and that creates value on motivated underdogs looking to adjust.

All three of your plays fit that exact playoff betting angle.

NBA Predictions for Monday, April 20, 2026

Raptors vs. Cavaliers
Time:7:00PM ET
TV:Peacock/NBCSN
Hawks vs. Knicks
Time:8:00PM ET
TV:NBC/Peacock
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
Time:10:30PM ET
TV:NBC/Peacock

Game 1: Raptors at Cavaliers

Raptors vs Cavaliers Spread, Moneyline & Total

Raptors logo
Monday, April 207:00PM ET
CLE
Cavaliers logo

Raptors Odds

Spread+9.5
Total222.5
Moneyline+310

Cavaliers Odds

Spread-9.5
Total222.5
Moneyline+310
Click here to view real-time NBA Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Raptors or Cavaliers?

Raptors logoRaptors
37%
63%
Cavaliers logoCavaliers
See our live NBA Public Betting Chart.

Toronto Raptors +9 at Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 looked ugly on paper — but the spread tells the real story.

The Toronto Raptors lost 126-113, but this game was competitive early before Cleveland pulled away late.

Key context:

  • Toronto swept Cleveland in the regular season before this series
  • They feature a top-tier defense capable of slowing pace and tightening games
  • Cleveland is strong at home but not built to consistently blow teams out

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dangerous with their backcourt, but laying 9 points in a playoff game is aggressive — especially against a team that already proved it can beat them multiple times.

Our Raptors vs Cavaliers Prediction

Game 2 adjustments + playoff intensity = tighter game. This number is inflated off Game 1.

👉 Pick: Raptors +9

Game 2: Nuggets vs Warriors

Hawks vs Knicks Spread, Moneyline & Total

Hawks logo
Monday, April 208:00PM ET
NY
Knicks logo

Hawks Odds

Spread+6.5
Total217.5
Moneyline+205

Knicks Odds

Spread-6.5
Total217.5
Moneyline-250
Click here to view real-time NBA Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Hawks or Knicks?

Hawks logoHawks
28%
72%
Knicks logoKnicks
See our live NBA Public Betting Chart.

This is a much more competitive series than the Game 1 result suggests.

The New York Knicks are the higher seed (3rd in the East at 53-28), but the Atlanta Hawks come in red hot after a 19-5 run to close the season.

Matchup dynamics:

  • Knicks have the edge in size, rebounding, and defense
  • Hawks bring pace, shot creation, and transition scoring
  • Atlanta’s wing depth creates matchup problems over a full game

Even in Game 1, the Knicks’ advantage came from interior dominance — something Atlanta can scheme around with better spacing and tempo adjustments.

Our Hawks vs Knicks Prediction

This line is pricing in a Knicks-controlled series, but Atlanta’s offensive versatility keeps this within a couple possessions.

👉 Pick: Hawks +6

Game 3: Heat vs Knicks

Timberwolves vs Nuggets Spread, Moneyline & Total

Timberwolves logo
Monday, April 2010:30PM ET
DEN
Nuggets logo

Timberwolves Odds

Spread+7.5
Total230.5
Moneyline+230

Nuggets Odds

Spread-7.5
Total230.5
Moneyline-285
Click here to view real-time NBA Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Timberwolves or Nuggets?

Timberwolves logoTimberwolves
38%
62%
Nuggets logoNuggets
See our live NBA Public Betting Chart.

This is the most intriguing number on the board.

The Denver Nuggets took Game 1 and are led by elite production from their MVP-caliber core, but this matchup is far from one-sided.

The Minnesota Timberwolves:

  • Have already proven they can compete in this matchup historically
  • Rely heavily on Anthony Edwards, who is healthy and practicing fully
  • Match up physically with Denver better than most teams

Important angle:

  • Denver’s defense has vulnerabilities on the perimeter
  • Minnesota’s success hinges on Edwards exploiting those gaps
  • Playoff experience suggests Minnesota won’t go quietly

Also, worth noting:

That opens the door for backdoor covers and high-scoring close games

The Nuggets are elite offensively, but not dominant defensively

Our Timberwolves vs Nuggets Prediction

7.5 points is too wide for a team with Minnesota’s star power and playoff experience.

👉 Pick: Timberwolves +7.5

Monday's NBA Picks

  1. Toronto Raptors +9
  2. Atlanta Hawks +6
  3. Minnesota Timberwolves +7.5
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More NBA Picks, Predictions & Odds

Sunday NBA Best Bets April 19: Can the Spurs make a statement? April 19, 2026
Saturday NBA Best Bets April 18: Can the Knicks win and cover in Game 1? April 18, 2026
Friday NBA Best Bets April 17: Can the Warriors pull 2 straight upsets? April 17, 2026
Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 15: Can the 76ers win and secure a playoff berth? April 15, 2026

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byAnthony Rome
Updated