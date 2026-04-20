MLB Predictions: Can struggling Royals Upset Orioles?

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Monday’s slate brings a strong mix of underdog value and a short home favorite, with each play built around pitching matchups that aren’t quite priced correctly. This card is all about identifying where name value doesn’t match current edge.

MLB Predictions for Monday, April 20, 2026 Cardinals vs. Marlins Phillies vs. Cubs Orioles vs. Royals

Game 1: Cardinals at Marlins

Cardinals vs Marlins Run Line, Moneyline & Total Cardinals Odds Run Line +1.5 Total 8.5 Moneyline +113 Marlins Odds Run Line -1.5 Total 8.5 Moneyline -136

Where is the Public Money? — Cardinals or Marlins? Cardinals 51% 40% Marlins

Pitching Matchup: Michael McGreevy vs. Max Meyer

Backing the St. Louis Cardinals at plus money is a classic value play.

McGreevy continues to show a polished approach on the mound, relying on command and limiting mistakes rather than overpowering hitters. That style plays well against a Miami lineup that can struggle to generate consistent offense.

Max Meyer brings more raw stuff, but also more volatility. When his command slips, he’s prone to allowing traffic—and against a disciplined Cardinals lineup, that can turn into scoring opportunities.

Our Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction

At +116, you’re getting the more balanced offense and a pitcher capable of keeping the game under control. That’s a strong underdog profile.

Betting Pick: Cardinals +116

Game 2: Phillies at Cubs

Phillies vs Cubs Run Line, Moneyline & Total Phillies Odds Run Line +1.5 Total 7.5 Moneyline -105 Cubs Odds Run Line -1.5 Total 7.5 Moneyline -115

Where is the Public Money? — Phillies or Cubs? Phillies 45% 55% Cubs

At first glance, seeing Aaron Nola on the other side might push bettors toward Philadelphia—but this line suggests there’s more to the story.

The Chicago Cubs are getting near pick’em pricing at home, which is notable given Nola’s reputation. Early in the season, command-based pitchers like Nola can take time to fully settle in, and when they’re not sharp, they become vulnerable to patient lineups.

Colin Rea isn’t flashy, but he’s capable of delivering solid innings and keeping his team competitive. That’s often enough when paired with a Cubs lineup that can grind out at-bats and create scoring chances without needing explosive power.

Our Phillies vs Cubs Prediction

With home-field advantage and a more balanced offensive approach in this spot, Chicago offers value at this number.

Betting Pick: Cubs -106

Game 3: Orioles at Royals

Orioles vs Royals Run Line, Moneyline & Total Orioles Odds Run Line -1.5 Total 9 Moneyline -115 Royals Odds Run Line +1.5 Total 9 Moneyline -105

Where is the Public Money? — Orioles or Royals? Orioles 58% 42% Royals

Pitching Matchup: Kyle Bradish vs. Seth Lugo

This is one of the more intriguing matchups on the board—and a great spot for a home underdog.

Kyle Bradish is a high-quality arm, but the Kansas City Royals counter with Seth Lugo, who brings experience, versatility, and the ability to keep hitters off balance. Lugo’s style—mixing speeds and inducing weak contact—can neutralize aggressive lineups.

Kansas City also thrives at home, where their contact-heavy approach and ability to manufacture runs become even more effective. They don’t need to overpower opponents—they just need to stay competitive and capitalize on opportunities.

Our Orioles vs Royals Prediction

At plus money, that’s exactly the type of profile worth backing, even against a solid pitcher like Bradish.

Betting Pick: Royals +101

Monday's MLB Picks

St. Louis Cardinals +116 Chicago Cubs -106 Kansas City Royals +101