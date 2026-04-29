Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 29: Can the Giants win as road underdogs?

Wednesday’s MLB slate features 15 matchups with start times spanning from 1:10 PM ET to 9:40 PM ET.

I like a pair of teams playing in the evening slate. Both clubs are National League teams playing opponents outside of their division.

Can 29-year-old Giants righty Logan Webb pitch well enough to earn his third win of the season on Sunday? Will Brewers starter Brandon Sproat improve his 2026 record to 1-1 in a home matchup with the Diamondbacks?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 29 article.

MLB Best Bets: Giants +120 at Phillies

Pitching Matchup: Logan Webb (SF) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (PHI)

At the time of this writing, 77% of public bets are on the Philadelphia money line at -145 odds. For all of the necessary public betting information on Wednesday, click through to our MLB public betting chart page.

The San Francisco Giants offer excellent value to win outright as money line road underdogs against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

San Francisco has been steady against league foes, sitting at 12-11 straight up in National League games this season. They are also building positive momentum, having gone 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

Most importantly, the Giants have enjoyed recent success in this specific head-to-head matchup, boasting a 4-3 straight-up record in their last 7 games against the Phillies. Expect San Francisco to bounce back from Tuesday’s shutout loss and secure a hard-fought victory on the road.

Betting Pick: San Francisco Giants +120

MLB Best Bets: Brewers -120 vs. Diamondbacks

Pitching Matchup: Brandon Sproat (MIL) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (ARI)

If you think this is going to be a high-scoring affair, you can bet over the total of 8.5 runs at -115 odds at most sportsbooks. To view all of the run line, money line, and total odds, check out our MLB betting odds page.

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a prime position to win outright as money line home favorites against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee has been consistent at American Family Field, sitting at 9-7 straight up as the home team this year. They handle expectations well, boasting an 11-7 straight-up record as a favorite and a 6-5 straight-up mark when favored at home in 2026.

Furthermore, the Brewers have found success outside their division, going 14-11 straight up in non-division matchups this season. Historically, Milwaukee holds a recent edge in this series, going 5-4 straight up in their last 9 games against Arizona. Expect the Brewers to score enough runs to win this game outright on Wednesday.

Betting Pick: Milwaukee Brewers -120

Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 29