Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 29: Can Detroit win big and extend the series?

Wednesday has 3 games on the NBA slate as the final week of April 2026 concludes. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The first game will start at 7:00 PM ET, the second game will be at 7:30 PM ET, and the final contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET. The first game will be broadcast on Prime Video, while the final 2 contests will be on ESPN.

Can the Pistons cover the 10.5-point spread as home favorites against the Magic? Can the Cavaliers win and cover at home to take a 3-2 series lead over the Raptors?

I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 29 article.

To view the public betting splits for all of the NBA games on Wednesday, head on over to our NBA public betting chart page.

To see the money line, spread, and total odds for Wednesday’s NBA slate, check out our NBA betting odds page.

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NBA Best Bet: Orlando Magic +10.5 over Detroit Pistons

The Orlando Magic are primed to cover the 10.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Orlando has been a reliable bet when catching points, going 20-17 against the spread as an underdog this season and an impressive 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Furthermore, the Magic match up exceptionally well with Detroit, boasting a 6-3 straight-up record and a matching 6-3 ATS mark in their last 9 head-to-head meetings with the Pistons.

Look for the Magic’s tough defense to frustrate the Pistons and keep this contest competitive down the stretch.

Final score projection: DETROIT PISTONS 108, ORLANDO MAGIC 105.

NBA Best Bet: Toronto Raptors +8.5 over Cleveland Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are in a good spot to cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Toronto thrives in these specific spots, going 24-23 against the spread after a win, 30-26 ATS in conference games, and 10-7 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this year. They also boast a strong 40-29 ATS mark in non-division games this season.

Most importantly, Toronto has dominated this matchup recently, going 5-2 straight up and 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against Cleveland. Expect the Raptors’ size and tenacity to keep this tightly contested down the stretch.

Final score projection: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 110, TORONTO RAPTORS 106.

Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 29

Orlando Magic +10.5 Toronto Raptors +8.5

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