Friday MLB Best Bets April 24: Can Milwaukee win 9 straight over Pittsburgh?

Friday’s MLB slate features 14 evening matchups. The first game is at 6:40 PM ET and the final game is at 10:15 PM ET.

I like a pair of teams as money line underdogs on Friday. Both clubs are playing league games against solid starting pitchers.

Can 33-year-old Brewers righty Brandon Woodruff pitch well enough to earn his third win of the season on Friday? Will Twins starter Taj Bradley improve his 2026 record to 4-0 in a road matchup with the Rays?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Friday MLB Best Bets April 24 article.

MLB Best Bets: Twins +105 at Rays

Pitching Matchup: Taj Bradley (MIN) vs. Drew Rasmussen (TB)

At the time of this writing, 63% of public bets are on the Rays money line at -125 odds. For all of the public betting splits for Friday’s MLB games, head over to our MLB public betting chart page.

The Minnesota Twins are perfectly positioned to win outright as moneyline road underdogs against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Minnesota remains highly competitive within their circuit, sitting at 11-8 straight up in American League games this year. The Twins also embrace the spoiler role, boasting a profitable 11-9 straight up as an underdog this season.

Furthermore, they carry a slight pitching advantage into tonight’s matchup. Minnesota is an impressive 4-1 straight up in starting pitcher Taj Bradley’s 5 starts this season. Look for Bradley to dominate his former team and secure the outright road victory.

Betting Pick: Minnesota Twins +105

MLB Best Bets: Brewers +114 vs. Pirates

Pitching Matchup: Brandon Woodruff (MIL) vs. Paul Skenes (PIT)

With Paul Skenes and Brandon Woodruff on the bump for this contest, you can bet under the total of 7 runs at -105 at most books. For all of the run line, money line, and total odds, take a look at our MLB betting odds page.

The Milwaukee Brewers are well-equipped to win outright as money-line home underdogs against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Milwaukee thoroughly dominates this divisional rivalry, boasting a flawless 8-0 straight up record in their last 8 games against Pittsburgh. The Brewers embrace the underdog role at American Family Field, sitting at 2-1 straight up as a home underdog and a solid 7-5 straight up as the home team this season.

They also sport a solid 9-8 straight-up mark when playing on no rest this year. Riding a 5-3 straight-up record in their last 8 games overall, expect the Brewers and starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff to secure the home victory.

Betting Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +114

Friday MLB Best Bets April 24