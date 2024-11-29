Raiders vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay: Will Isiah Pacheco go over his rushing yards in his return?

Will Isiah Pacheco go over his rushing yards total in his return from injury? Will DeAndre Hopkins find the end zone against the Raiders? And will Aidan O’Connell struggle now that he’s been reinserted into the starting lineup? Read on for our Raiders vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay prediction.

Thanksgiving Same Game Parlay Recaps

My Dolphins-Packers SGP was busted by Tua Tagovailoa throwing for 365 yards. I had the under on his passing yards (240.5) wrapped in a parlay with the Packers -3.5 (win) and De’Von Achane going over 29.5 receiving yards (win).

As for the Cowboys-Giants SGP, I lost on Drew Lock going over 198.5 passing yards (he finished with just 178) and CeeDee Lamb scoring an anytime touchdown (he was a dud overall). The only thing I got right in that game was Malik Nabers going over 67.5 receiving yards. And he barely got over with 69.

Finally, my Bears-Lions SGP consisted of David Montgomery going over 52.5 rushing yards, Jahmyr Gibbs going over 96.5 rushing + receiving yards and Cole Kmet posting under 31.5 receiving yards. Montgomery rushed for 88 yards, Gibbs finished with 110 total yards and Kmet posted only 26 receiving yards.

Thus, if you followed that SGP, we cashed at +577 odds. I’ll also take a 6-3 day from an overall standpoint. Let’s see if we can’t create more magic today.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay: Aidan O’Connell under 211.5 Passing Yards (-110)

With all due respect, O’Connell stinks. If we got the Raiders brass drunk, I think they would admit that they wanted O’Connell to be the full-time starter this season. They signed Gardner Minshew last offseason as insurance, but then he won the job. Minshew broke his collarbone, so O’Connell was reinserted into the starting lineup.

O’Connell has just two touchdown passes in four games this season and has cleared 100 yards only once. Kanas City’s defense has struggled a bit lately, but I don’t see a scenario in which O’Connell gets over 200 yards. I don’t care what the game script suggests.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay: Isiah Pacheco over 36.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Chiefs officially activated Pacheco from injured reserve and he’ll play today against the team’s division rivals. How much Pacheco plays is unknown, but that’s also why we’re dealing with such a short number with his rushing prop. I’m going to roll the dice that Pacheco gets enough carries today to eclipse 37 yards on the ground. He’s going to be amped up in his return and it might take just one long run for Pacheco to cash this leg. Either way, this is a risk worth taking.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay: DeAndre Hopkins Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Let’s really roll the dice, shall we? Hopkins has taken on more of an important role in the Chiefs’ passing game. He has now been targeted on 22.9% of his routes, which is second to only Travis Kelce. On throws to the end zone, Hopkins stands alone. He has hauled in three of his five end zone targets and the Raiders just surrendered two touchdowns to Denver receivers last week.

Raiders vs. Chiefs SGP Odds: +873 (Fanduel Sportsbook)

