Padres vs. Cubs Prediction: Can the Cubs sweep the Padres?

The San Diego Padres remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on Padres.TV. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Kyle Hart (SD) vs. Ben Brown (CHC)

The San Diego Padres are 7-2 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 6-3 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 7-4 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 7-4 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 San Diego Padres (+115) at 910 Chicago Cubs (-135); o/u 7.5

2:20 PM ET, Sunday, April 6, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Padres.TV

Padres vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in his team’s only run in their 7-1 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. The 26-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. For the season, Tatis is hitting .412 with 1 homer, 6 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, and an OPS of .991. The sixth-year man out of the Dominican Republic is hitting .423 in 26 career at-bats against current Cubs pitchers. That fact makes Tatis worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs catcher Carson Kelly had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 7-1 win over the Padres on Saturday. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup, the 30-year-old Chicago native went 2 for 4 with a homer, 4 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Kelly is hitting .467 with 2 homers, 10 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.658 this season. Carson Kelly hit .302 against left-handed pitching last season. That means he could have some DFS value against Padres lefty starter Kyle Hart on Sunday.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games against Chicago.

The under is 5-3-1 in San Diego’s games this season.

Chicago is 46-37 straight up as the home team since the start of last season.

Chicago is 48-36 straight up as a favorite since the beginning of last season.

Padres vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like the Cubs in this game, mainly because of their starting pitcher. Chicago will send 25-year-old right-hander Ben Brown to the hill for this contest. The East Setauket, NY native was terrific in a partial season last year. In 15 appearances (8 starts), Ben Brown went 1-3 with an ERA of 3.58, a WHIP of 1.08, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.4, and a batting average against of .208. He’s given up 5 earned runs in 7.2 innings of work this season (5.87 ERA), but one of those games was against the Dodgers, and the other was on the road. I think Ben Brown pitches well, and the Cubs complete the sweep and win this game outright on Sunday. The pick is Chicago -135 on the money line over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -135