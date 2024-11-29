Raiders vs. Chiefs Prediction: Will Las Vegas cover vs. KC once again?

AFC West rivals clash in Friday’s Raiders vs. Chiefs matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Raiders have had ATS success versus the Chiefs in previous meetings. Catching 13 points today in Kansas City, is Las Vegas once again the smart play?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Las Vegas Raiders (+13) at Kanas City Chiefs (-13); o/u 42.5

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

3:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 29, 2024

TV: Prime Video

Raiders vs. Chiefs Public Betting: Bettors Don’t Believe KC will Cover

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Raiders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Raiders to start O’Connell at QB

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Aidan O’Connell will start Las Vegas’ Week 13 game against the Chiefs. As expected. O’Connell will be a bottom-basement superflex play against a solid Chiefs defense. He has just two touchdown throws in four games this year and has cleared 100 yards only once. It is a somewhat concerning development for Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, though it’s possible the Norv Turner/Scott Turner Overdrive Hive Mind will be able to get better production out of O’Connell than Luke Getsy did.

Chiefs activate Pacheco

Chiefs activated RB Isiah Pacheco from injured reserve. Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz was first with the news. The Chiefs will officially have their RB1 back for Friday’s game against the Raiders, meaning Kareem Hunt’s fantasy stock will take a bit of a hit. It’s unknown just how much Pacheco will play in his return, but the Chiefs were giving him a 42 percent opportunity share in the two games he appeared in. From a fantasy perspective, it’s probably best to take a cautious approach with Pacheco out of the gate. He should still have some RB2/RB3 upside, but if you think you have safer options, don’t hesitate to play them.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Las Vegas’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Las Vegas’s last 5 games on the road

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Kansas City is 16-1 SU in its last 17 games

Raiders vs. Chiefs Prediction:

Take Las Vegas. I’d love to buy into the revenge game narrative that the Chiefs want to embarrass the Raiders after losing to them at Arrowhead on Christmas Day last year. I would also love to buy into the fact that Patrick Mahomes said the Chiefs need to start blowing opponents out following yet another narrow victory in Carolina last Sunday.

That said, the fact remains that the Chiefs haven’t been blowing opponents out this season. Their 9-1 record is impressive but all they do is play in one-score games. I can want to buy into a Chiefs stomping and it’s easy to consider given how bad the Raiders are. However, the Raiders did beat the Chiefs last year at Arrowhead and only lost 27-20 as an 8.5-point home dog just last month. Give me the points.

Raiders vs. Chiefs NFL Prediction: LAS VEGAS RAIDERS +13