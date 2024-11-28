Giants vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay: Will Malik Nabers, Drew Lock Surprise?

Tommy DeVito looks like he won’t start today in Dallas, as the Giants will instead turn to Drew Lock. Will he and rookie Malik Nabers go off? Read on for our Giants vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay prediction on Turkey Day.

Giants vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay: Drew Lock over 198.5 Passing Yards

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported Friday that Tommy DeVito (wrist) is a longshot to play in Week 13. DeVito reportedly underwent further evaluation on his injured forearm/wrist and seems unlikely to suit up today in Dallas. He did not fly to Dallas with the Giants on Wednesday morning, another indication that the team will instead ride with Lock.

That’s not a bad thing. Unfortunately for Lock, the same offensive line that got the sh*t kicked out of DeVito last week will be tasked to protect Lock. Still, Lock has a live arm and a gunslinger mentality. That doesn’t make him good, but it does allow for some bigger plays if he can get into a rhythm. Plus, Dallas’ secondary has been torched for 8.7 yards per target to wide receivers this season…

Giants vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay: Malik Nabers over 67.5 Receiving Yards

…which is why I’ll include Nabers’ receiving yards in this SGP as well. Granted, grouping Lock’s yards with Nabers’ yards hurts our overall payout. That said, I have a way to bump this odds back up in a moment.

For now, let’s talk about Nabers, who threw shade at head coach Brian Daboll and the offense following last week’s 30-7 drubbing to the Bucs. Nabers noted that he “started getting the ball” when it was already 30-0. This could be a squeaky-wheel gets the grease situation today in Dallas.

The Cowboys can get after the passer, but that doesn’t mean they won’t give up plenty of yards on the backend. Plus, who else is Lock going to throw to in this pathetic Giants offense? Might as well live and die with your best weapon. Let’s just hope Lock gets a little time.

Giants vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay: CeeDee Lamb Anytime Touchdown

Lamb’s touchdown odds are +185, which makes up for the fact that I combined Lock and Nabers’ yardage together. This gets our overall SGP up to +572. Now all we need is Lamb to find the end zone, which hasn’t happened since Dak Prescott went out for the season with an injury.

However, Lamb still remains the focal point of Dallas’ passing game. With Cooper Rush under center, Lamb has earned a target on 31.9% of his routes. He should continue to see plenty of action today against a leaky Giants secondary that appeared to give up last week in the loss to Tampa.

Giants vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay Odds: +572 (Fanduel Sportsbook)

