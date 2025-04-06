Pacers vs. Nuggets Prediction: Can Denver Pick Up Big Home Win?

The Indiana Pacers head to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Sunday night. Indiana is currently on a 3 game win streak and 46-31 on the season. Denver is on a 3 game losing streak and enter Sunday 47-31 on the season. They are currently 6 point home favorites with this Pacers vs. Nuggets matchup set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers (+6) at Denver Nuggets (-6) o/u 238.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 6, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: FDIN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Nuggets

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Denver. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have won 3 straight games and 4 of their last 5. The latest was a 140-112 victory over the Utah Jazz. Myles Turner led the team with 26 points and 7 rebounds. Pascal Siakam was good for 22 points. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 17 points and 11 assists. Siakam has been ruled out for Sunday. He is the team’s leading scorer averaging 20 points a game.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have lost 3 straight games, with the latest being a 118-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Nikola Jokic led the team with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists. Michael Porter Jr. followed him up with 23 points. Christian Braun was good for 16 points. Jamal Murray is once again questionable to play.

Pacers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

Indiana is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 4-1-1 in Indiana’s last 6 games

Denver is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 3-1 in Denver’s last 4 games

Pacers vs. Nuggets Prediction:

I like the Nuggets at home in this matchup on Sunday night. The Pacers will be without one of their best players and top scorers in Pascal Siakam. Indiana is just 17-22 ATS on the road this season. They have played well lately picking up 4 wins in their last 5 games. However they beat the Jazz (16-62), Hornets (19-58), Kings (37-40), and Wizards (17-60). Not exactly the toughest competition. The Nuggets need a big win to get momentum rolling their way and this is a great spot to do it on their home floor on Sunday night.

Pacers vs. Nuggets Prediction: Nuggets -6