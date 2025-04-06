Cardinals vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will Cards win on Sunday night?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Cardinals win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Miles Mikolas (STL) vs. Undecided (BOS)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 4-3 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 4-4 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 6-2 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 St. Louis Cardinals (-102) at 930 Boston Red Sox (-116); o/u 9.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, April 6, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 13-9 loss to the Red Sox on Friday. The 24-year-old from Panama went 1 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Herrera is batting .400 with 4 homers, 11 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.555. Ivan Herrera hit .331 on the road last season, making him relevant for DFS purposes at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu had a big day at the dish in his team’s 13-9 win over the Cardinals on Friday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the Maracaibo, Venezuela native went 3 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Abreu is hitting .500 with 3 homers, 8 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of 1.621 this year. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter had an OPS of .825 against right-handed pitching last season. That fact puts Wilyer Abreu in play for DFS purposes against Cardinals righty starter Miles Mikolas on Sunday night.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games against Boston.

St. Louis is 28-25 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Boston is 22-25 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Boston is 43-46 straight up as a favorite since the beginning of last season.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals in this contest. A few numbers illustrate why. St. Louis is 47-34 straight up after a loss and 3-2 straight up in the second game of a doubleheader since the start of last season. What’s more, the Cardinals are 72-64 straight up when playing on no rest and 81-70 straight up when playing a team on equal rest since the beginning of last season.

This will be the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, as Saturday’s game was rained out. That favors St. Louis, as they’ve already named Miles Mikolas the starter for Game 2. Conversely, the Red Sox still haven’t announced who will take the hill for them on Sunday Night Baseball, though Richard Fitts seems to be the most likely candidate to toe the rubber. I’m taking the Cardinals as slight underdogs here. The pick is St. Louis -102 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -102