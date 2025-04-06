Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction: Will the Over Cash?

The Houston Rockets head to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Houston has won their last two games and are currently 51-27 on the season. Golden State has won their last five games and enter Sunday with a 46-31 record. They are currently 4.5 point home favorites with this Rockets vs. Warriors matchup set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Rockets (+4.5) at Golden State Warriors (-4.5) o/u 226.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 6, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: NBA TV

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Rockets

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Houston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have won their last two games and five of their last six. The latest was a 125-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jalen Green led the team with 34 points. Alperen Sengun followed him up with 31 points. Amen Thompson added 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have won their last 5 games. The latest was a 118-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Stephen Curry led the way with 36 points. Brandin Podziemski had another big game with 26 points. Jimmy Butler added 19 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

Houston is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 5-1-1 in Houston’s last 7 games

Golden State is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 3-1 in Golden State’s last 4 games

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction:

Take the over in this matchup on Sunday night. Houston has hit the over in 5 of their last 7 games. Golden State has hit the over in 3 of their last 4 games. The Rockets have scored over 120 points in 5 of their last 6 games. The Warriors averaged 131 points per game over their last 4 games. The over is also 22-15 in Houston road games. Both teams are playing well offensively and they should be able to put up enough points to cash the over on Sunday night.

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction: Over 226.5