    Bears vs. Lions Same Game Parlay: Will Sonic & Knuckles Go Off?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Bears vs. Lions Same Game Parlay

    Happy Thanksgiving, Spread Friends! Looking to spice up your Turkey Day with a little NFL action? Read on for our Bears vs. Lions Same Game Parlay ahead of today’s 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

     Bears vs. Lions Same Game Parlay: David Montgomery over 52.5 Rushing Yards

    Revenge game narrative! Montgomery rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown versus the Bears in Detroit last season and added another 66 yards rushing in the rematch in Chicago less than a month later. He seemingly loves facing his former team and why wouldn’t Montgomery? The Bears have allowed 4.89 yards per carry to running backs this season, which ranks 28th in the league. They’ve also surrendered 140.4 yards from scrimmage per game to opposing backfields, which is 22nd in the league.

    In recent weeks, Chicago’s defense allowed Aaron Jones of the Vikings to rush for 129 yards and a touchdown and Josh Jacobs to rumble for 134 yards and a score.

    Bears vs. Lions Same Game Parlay: Jahmyr Gibbs over 96.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

    Hey, why not? The water is warm. Read above for a few lowlights on the Bears’ run defense this season (and recently, for that matter). Gibbs has been one of the most efficient players in the NFL this season. He’s averaging 6.4 yards per touch, which is third among running backs. With Montgomery banged up last week, Gibbs racked up a season-high 24 touches for 99 yards and two scores. He also handled 12-of-13 backfield touches once Montgomery left the game.

    Montgomery will be good to go today, but I’m attacking this entire Detroit backfield in this parlay. Detroit’s backs should go hog wild today.

    Bears vs. Lions Same Game Parlay: Cole Kmet under 31.5 Receiving Yards

    Kmet caught 7-of-10 targets for 64 yards versus the Vikings last Sunday. That said, prior to that game, he only had six catches for 69 yards over his past four games. His 21.3% target share was the highest in a game since Week 3.

    So why don’t I like Kmet today? We haven’t seen the Bears’ tight end receive 15% of the Bears’ targets in back-to-back games this season. The Lions also allow a league-low 5.5 yards per target to tight ends. They’ve surrendered just one touchdown to opposing tight ends the entire season.

    Bears vs. Lions Same Game Parlay Odds: +577 (Odds from Fanduel Sportsbook)

