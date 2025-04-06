Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction: Can OKC Bounce Back at Home?

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon to take on the Thunder. Los Angeles is coming off of a win and enter Sunday with a 47-30 record. Oklahoma City is coming off of a loss and currently sit with a 64-13 record. They are currently 9 point home favorites with this Lakers vs. Thunder matchup set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Lakers (+9) at Oklahoma City Thunder (-9) o/u 233

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 6, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: NBA TV

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Lakers

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Los Angeles.That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have won three of their last four games, with the latest being a 47-30 victory over the Pelicans. Luka Doncic led the team with 35 points. Austin Reaves followed him up with 30 points. LeBron James finished with 27 points. LeBron is listed as day-to-day but probable to play on Sunday.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder finally had their win streak stopped after winning 11 straight. On Friday night they fell to the Houston Rockets 125-111. Jalen Williams led the team with 33 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 22 points. Chet Holmgren added 20 points.

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-5-1 ATS in their last 9 games

The OVER is 6-2 in Los Angeles’ last 8 games

Oklahoma City is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 3-1 in Oklahoma City’s last 4 games

Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction:

Take the Thunder in this matchup on Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma City is in a bounce back spot after losing on Friday night. They are 7-5-1 ATS after a loss. At home they are the best team in the NBA with a 26-11-2 ATS record. On the road this season the Lakers are 16-19-2. The Thunder have been hot and will have the advantage of playing at home and off of a loss. I thnk they win big on Sunday.

Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction: Thunder -9