2025 NFL Week 1 Betting Preview: Odds, Picks & TV/Streaming

NFL Week 1 is here, and that means fresh NFL Week 1 odds, point spreads, totals, and early-market tells across every game. Below you’ll find a bettor-first breakdown with 2025 NFL Week 1 odds, matchup storylines, notable rivalries, public betting signals, and a complete TV/streaming schedule—all in one place. Use this to shop lines, build parlays, and target edges before limits rise Sunday morning.

Key 2025 NFL Week 1 storylines to know

Banner night in Philly (Thu): Dallas heads to a hostile Lincoln Financial Field in a classic NFC East grudge match. Philly’s pass rush vs. Dallas’ protection is the pivot.

Friday night in São Paulo (neutral site): Mahomes vs. Harbaugh/Herbert under South American lights. Neutral-site quirks (travel, field) can modestly suppress scoring early.

Battle of Ohio: Burrow's Bengals visit a retooling Browns front—CIN's early down pass rate vs. CLE coverage rules this handicap.

North vs. North: Lions–Packers renew a surging rivalry; Love vs. Goff explosives likely dictate the winner.

Prime time heavyweight: Ravens at Bills is a playoff-level chess match in Week 1—QB run game vs. two-high structures and middle-field matchups.

Windy City Monday: Vikings–Bears is a QB2 showcase of the 2024 draft class against two new-look offenses.

Week 1 odds (from Bovada, as of Sept 2, 2025 — lines move)

Format: Spread | Total (O/U)

Thursday, Sept 4

Cowboys at Eagles — PHI -8.5 | 47.0

Friday, Sept 5 (São Paulo, Brazil – neutral)

Chiefs vs Chargers — KC -3 | 44.5

Sunday, Sept 7 (1:00 p.m. ET)

Buccaneers at Falcons — TB -2.5 | 47.5

Bengals at Browns — CIN -5.5 | 47.5

Dolphins at Colts — IND -1 | 47.5

Panthers at Jaguars — JAX -3.5 | 46.0

Raiders at Patriots — NE -3 | 43.5

Cardinals at Saints — ARI -6.5 | 43.0

Steelers at Jets — PIT -2.5 | 38.5

Giants at Commanders — WSH -5.5 | 45.5

Sunday, Sept 7 (Late window)

49ers at Seahawks (4:05) — SF -2.5 | 43.5

Titans at Broncos (4:05) — DEN -7.5 | 46.5

Lions at Packers (4:25) — GB -2.5 | 47.0

Texans at Rams (4:25) — LAR -2.5 | 43.5

Sunday Night Football

Ravens at Bills — BUF -1.5 | 51.5

Monday Night Football

Vikings at Bears — CHI -1.5 | 45.5

Bettor’s notes: Early under money showed up on a few divisional openers (e.g., Chiefs–Chargers total), while market respect for Buffalo and Green Bay is evident in the short numbers at home. Divisional dogs (Dallas, Detroit, Seattle) are always live in Week 1 historically; consider teasing through 3 and 7 when totals are mid-40s.

“Who’s the public betting in Week 1?”

Snapshot of market direction (line movement = where tickets/money have leaned). For live bet % charts, use TheSpread’s public betting page (updated throughout the day).

Cowboys–Eagles: Moved from Eagles -7 to -8/-8.5 during the week—market leaning Eagles (home chalk).

Moved from Eagles -7 to -8/-8.5 during the week—market leaning (home chalk). Chiefs–Chargers (Brazil): -2.5 to -3 on the favorite—slight lean to Chiefs .

-2.5 to -3 on the favorite—slight lean to . Giants–Commanders: Came down from -7 to around -6/-5.5—some buy-back on Giants as road dog.

Came down from -7 to around -6/-5.5—some buy-back on as road dog. Titans–Broncos: +7 to +7.5—early interest in Broncos at home (or books guarding teasers).

+7 to +7.5—early interest in at home (or books guarding teasers). Lions–Packers: Flipped from DET -1.5 to GB -2.5—market drift to Packers.

Check the live percentages and 24-hour charts here: TheSpread Public Betting → https://www.thespread.com/nfl-football-public-betting-chart/

Thursday, Sept 4 — 8:20 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NBC • Streaming: Peacock/NBC Sports app (auth)

Friday, Sept 5 — 8:00 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers — Corinthians Arena, São Paulo (neutral)

TV/Stream: YouTube (game-exclusive stream)

Sunday, Sept 7 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX • Streaming: FOX Sports app (auth)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns — Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

TV: FOX • Streaming: FOX Sports app (auth)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts — Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+ (market availability applies)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars — EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints — Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

New York Giants at Washington Commanders — Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

TV: FOX • Streaming: FOX Sports app (auth)

Sunday, Sept 7 — 4:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks — Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX • Streaming: FOX Sports app (auth)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos — Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

TV: FOX • Streaming: FOX Sports app (auth)

Sunday, Sept 7 — 4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers — Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS • Streaming: Paramount+

Sunday Night Football — 8:20 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills — Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: NBC • Streaming: Peacock/NBC Sports app (auth)

Monday Night Football — Mon, Sept 8 — 8:15 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears — Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV: ABC/ESPN • Streaming: ESPN app (auth)

Streaming notes: Network authentication (TV Everywhere) often required for FOX/ESPN; Paramount+ streams local CBS games in eligible markets; Peacock streams NBC primetime fixtures. Availability can vary by location/subscription.

Week 1 Betting Matchup quick hits & angles

DAL @ PHI (Thu): Philly’s interior D-line has a trench edge; if Dallas can’t stay ahead of the sticks, the backdoor becomes your friend at +8.5.

Philly’s interior D-line has a trench edge; if Dallas can’t stay ahead of the sticks, the backdoor becomes your friend at +8.5. KC vs LAC (Fri, Brazil): Neutral site + condensed travel week favors the better scripted offense early—slight under lean at 44.5 if field conditions are humid.

Neutral site + condensed travel week favors the better scripted offense early—slight under lean at 44.5 if field conditions are humid. TB @ ATL: If Atlanta’s early down rush rate remains high, Bucs’ -2.5 correlates to under 47.5; live-bet windows matter here.

If Atlanta’s early down rush rate remains high, Bucs’ -2.5 correlates to under 47.5; live-bet windows matter here. CIN @ CLE: Browns’ pass rush vs. Bengals’ retooled OL is the hinge; prefer Burrow with a full camp at -5.5 or in teasers through 3/7.

Browns’ pass rush vs. Bengals’ retooled OL is the hinge; prefer Burrow with a full camp at -5.5 or in teasers through 3/7. MIA @ IND: Indoor track for speed—47.5 total is fair; market respects Indy’s defense with the short number.

Indoor track for speed—47.5 total is fair; market respects Indy’s defense with the short number. CAR @ JAX: If Carolina stays balanced on early downs, +3.5 is valuable; otherwise Lawrence at home is teaser material.

If Carolina stays balanced on early downs, +3.5 is valuable; otherwise Lawrence at home is teaser material. LV @ NE: Low total + modest favorite; classic 6-point teaser leg to NE -3 (or better number if it dips).

Low total + modest favorite; classic 6-point teaser leg to NE -3 (or better number if it dips). ARI @ NO: Big road chalk in a dome Week 1—consider splitting stake between -6.5 and moneyline parlays to reduce variance.

Big road chalk in a dome Week 1—consider splitting stake between -6.5 and moneyline parlays to reduce variance. PIT @ NYJ: Defensive scripts + QB changes point to a low-variance, lower-scoring script (38.5).

Defensive scripts + QB changes point to a low-variance, lower-scoring script (38.5). NYG @ WSH: Market moved toward NYG; if this ticks to +6 or better, buy Giants with divisional dog trend support.

Market moved toward NYG; if this ticks to +6 or better, buy Giants with divisional dog trend support. SF @ SEA: Physical divisional under with two top-10 defenses; 43.5 still playable if weather holds.

Physical divisional under with two top-10 defenses; 43.5 still playable if weather holds. TEN @ DEN: Altitude tax + new Titans offense; Broncos are a popular teaser anchor at -7.5 down to -1.5.

Altitude tax + new Titans offense; Broncos are a popular teaser anchor at -7.5 down to -1.5. DET @ GB: Packers’ secondary vs. Detroit’s yards-after-catch machine is the fulcrum—monitor inactives.

Packers’ secondary vs. Detroit’s yards-after-catch machine is the fulcrum—monitor inactives. HOU @ LAR: Quiet shootout profile if both OLs hold—43.5 is modest for these QBs.

Quiet shootout profile if both OLs hold—43.5 is modest for these QBs. BAL @ BUF (SNF): High leverage on scramble/extension plays; live over spots if early drives stall in RZ.

High leverage on scramble/extension plays; live over spots if early drives stall in RZ. MIN @ CHI (MNF): Early script edges matter with two young QBs; Bears -1.5 fair, totals market correct around 45.5.

Responsible wagering reminders

Week 1 markets move quickly with small sample overreactions. Manage risk with half-stakes, line-shop aggressively, and avoid chasing steam—especially on low-total divisional dogs.

