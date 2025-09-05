Steelers vs Jets NFL Preview — Week 1

Aaron Rodgers returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time as a Pittsburgh Steeler when the Steelers face the Jets in a Week 1 AFC matchup on Sunday, September 7, 2025. This Steelers vs Jets NFL preview delivers betting odds, injury insights, public betting trends, and matchup notes to set the stage for a compelling opener with lots of storylines to watch!

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV/Streaming: CBS / Paramount+

Steelers vs Jets Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Steelers –3 | Jets +3

Steelers –3 | Jets +3 Moneyline: Steelers –150 | Jets +130

Steelers –150 | Jets +130 Total (Over/Under): 39.0 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early splits show a lean toward the Steelers on both spread and moneyline, while totals bettors are siding with the Under in what’s expected to be a defensive battle.

News, Notes & Storylines

Rodgers Reunion: Aaron Rodgers debuts with the Steelers in a high-profile opener against his former team, the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers debuts with the Steelers in a high-profile opener against his former team, the Jets. Experience vs. Youth: Pittsburgh brings veteran leadership, while New York enters with a younger roster and new head coach Aaron Glenn.

Pittsburgh brings veteran leadership, while New York enters with a younger roster and new head coach Aaron Glenn. Low-Scoring Expectations: Oddsmakers set one of the lowest totals of Week 1, reflecting expectations for a grind-it-out game.

Oddsmakers set one of the lowest totals of Week 1, reflecting expectations for a grind-it-out game. Defensive Spotlight: Both units rank among the most physical in the league, with turnovers and field position likely to be decisive.

Injury Report

Pittsburgh Steelers: OLB Alex Highsmith (groin) cleared to play; RB Najee Harris expected to be full go.

OLB Alex Highsmith (groin) cleared to play; RB Najee Harris expected to be full go. New York Jets: Several starters remain questionable, including OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and CB Sauce Gardner.

Steelers vs Jets Betting Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Steelers have been strong in early-season road games; Jets often cover as home underdogs.

Steelers have been strong in early-season road games; Jets often cover as home underdogs. O/U (Totals): The Under has been profitable in Steelers matchups, particularly in low-total games.

The Under has been profitable in Steelers matchups, particularly in low-total games. Line Movement: Opened Steelers –3 and has remained steady with balanced action.

Opened Steelers –3 and has remained steady with balanced action. Public Betting: Early bettors backing Steelers and the Under.

Recent Meetings

These teams rarely meet, with no significant recent history influencing this matchup.

Final Thoughts on Steelers vs Jets

This opener brings storylines galore, headlined by Aaron Rodgers’ return to MetLife. The Steelers enter favored behind experience and defensive depth, while the Jets look to surprise with youth and home-field advantage. Expect a physical, low-scoring contest with slim margins.

Key Storylines for Bettors

Can Rodgers deliver in his first Steelers start against a familiar foe?

Will the Jets’ young defense hold up against Pittsburgh’s balanced attack?

Does the Under continue to be the smart play in Steelers games?

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Steelers –3, with veteran experience likely to carry.

Lean Steelers –3, with veteran experience likely to carry. Total: Strong lean Under 39.0, given the matchup and both teams’ defensive identity.

Steelers vs Jets Snapshot