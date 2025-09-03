Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Preview & TV

The AFC North spotlight shines on Bengals vs Browns this Sunday, September 7, 2025, as Joe Burrow and Cincinnati hit the road to face Deshaun Watson and Cleveland in a heated divisional opener. This Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns NFL preview covers the latest betting odds, public betting snapshot, injury news, and rivalry context as both teams begin their chase for playoff contention.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio TV/Streaming: CBS

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Bengals –2.5 | Browns +2.5

Bengals –2.5 | Browns +2.5 Moneyline: Bengals –145 | Browns +120

Bengals –145 | Browns +120 Total (Over/Under): 45.0 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early betting action shows public money favoring the Bengals on the spread, while some bettors are eyeing the Browns’ home-field advantage on the moneyline. Totals betting is evenly split, hovering close to the 45-point mark.

News, Notes & Storylines

Burrow vs. Watson: A marquee QB matchup, with Burrow healthy and leading a potent Bengals offense against Watson, who looks to bounce back with a full offseason of preparation.

A marquee QB matchup, with Burrow healthy and leading a potent Bengals offense against Watson, who looks to bounce back with a full offseason of preparation. Divisional Edge: The Browns have given Cincinnati trouble in recent years, winning four of the last six meetings, including a Week 1 upset in 2023.

The Browns have given Cincinnati trouble in recent years, winning four of the last six meetings, including a Week 1 upset in 2023. Defensive Spotlight: Myles Garrett leads Cleveland’s defense against a Bengals O-line tasked with keeping Burrow upright.

Myles Garrett leads Cleveland’s defense against a Bengals O-line tasked with keeping Burrow upright. High Stakes Early: In a stacked AFC North, every divisional game carries massive playoff implications.

Injuries

Cincinnati Bengals: WR Tee Higgins (questionable, hamstring); OT Jonah Williams (probable).

WR Tee Higgins (questionable, hamstring); OT Jonah Williams (probable). Cleveland Browns: RB Nick Chubb (questionable, knee recovery); CB Greg Newsome II (probable).

Bengals vs Browns Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Browns have covered 4 of the last 6 vs Bengals.

Browns have covered 4 of the last 6 vs Bengals. O/U (Totals): The Under has hit in 5 of the last 7 divisional meetings.

The Under has hit in 5 of the last 7 divisional meetings. Line Movement: Opened Bengals –3, shifted slightly to –2.5 with some Browns support.

Opened Bengals –3, shifted slightly to –2.5 with some Browns support. Public Betting: Bettors leaning Bengals spread, slight split on total.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

2024: Bengals 28–17 (Cincinnati)

Bengals 28–17 (Cincinnati) 2024: Browns 21–20 (Cleveland)

Browns 21–20 (Cleveland) 2023: Browns 24–3 (Cleveland)

Final Thoughts

The Bengals enter as narrow road favorites, powered by Burrow’s elite passing attack, while the Browns look to defend home turf with a strong defensive front and a healthy Deshaun Watson. This divisional clash promises intensity from the opening kickoff and could set the tone for the AFC North race.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Bengals –2.5 with Burrow healthy and offensive firepower intact.

Lean Bengals –2.5 with Burrow healthy and offensive firepower intact. Total: Slight lean to the Under 45.0, given the defensive strength of both teams and recent series trends.

Bengals vs Browns Snapshot