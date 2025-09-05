Dolphins vs Colts NFL Preview — Week 1

The Miami Dolphins travel to Indianapolis on Sunday, September 7, 2025, to face the Colts in a Week 1 AFC matchup. This Dolphins vs Colts NFL preview covers updated betting odds, injury reports, public betting splits, and matchup notes as both teams aim to start their season with a statement victory.

Dolphins vs Colts Game Details

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana TV/Streaming: CBS

Dolphins vs Colts Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Dolphins –2.0 | Colts +2.0

Dolphins –2.0 | Colts +2.0 Moneyline: Dolphins –125 | Colts +105

Dolphins –125 | Colts +105 Total (Over/Under): 47.0 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early action shows the public leaning toward Miami on both the spread and moneyline, with bettors expecting the Dolphins’ explosive passing attack to set the tone. Totals betting has tilted slightly toward the Over, reflecting confidence in both offenses.

News, Notes & Storylines

Tua & Tyreek Show: Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill return as one of the NFL’s most dangerous QB-WR duos, looking to light up Indy’s secondary.

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill return as one of the NFL’s most dangerous QB-WR duos, looking to light up Indy’s secondary. Richardson’s Growth: Second-year QB Anthony Richardson brings athletic upside to the Colts, who are hoping for a big leap in his development.

Second-year QB Anthony Richardson brings athletic upside to the Colts, who are hoping for a big leap in his development. Run Game Impact: Jonathan Taylor anchors Indianapolis’ offense and could control tempo against a fast but sometimes vulnerable Miami defense.

Jonathan Taylor anchors Indianapolis’ offense and could control tempo against a fast but sometimes vulnerable Miami defense. Miami’s Defense Reloaded: With key offseason acquisitions, the Dolphins are aiming to be more balanced on both sides of the ball.

Injury Report

Miami Dolphins: WR Jaylen Waddle (questionable, hamstring); CB Jalen Ramsey (probable).

WR Jaylen Waddle (questionable, hamstring); CB Jalen Ramsey (probable). Indianapolis Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor (probable); DE Kwity Paye (questionable, ankle).

Dolphins vs Colts Betting Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Dolphins are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 season openers.

Dolphins are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 season openers. O/U (Totals): Over has hit in 4 of the last 6 Colts home games.

Over has hit in 4 of the last 6 Colts home games. Line Movement: Opened Dolphins –1, moved slightly to –2 with Miami support.

Opened Dolphins –1, moved slightly to –2 with Miami support. Public Betting: Majority backing Dolphins spread and Over.

Recent Dolphins vs Colts Meetings

2024: Did not play

Did not play 2023: Dolphins 24–17 (Miami)

Dolphins 24–17 (Miami) 2021: Colts 27–17 (Indianapolis)

Final Thoughts on Dolphins vs Colts

This matchup pits Miami’s high-octane passing game against an Indianapolis squad aiming to lean on a power rushing attack and home-field advantage. Expect Miami to push tempo through the air while the Colts counter with a ground-and-pound approach.

Key Storylines for Bettors

Can Anthony Richardson protect the football against Miami’s pressure defense?

Will Jonathan Taylor control the pace and keep Tua off the field?

Can Miami’s speed overwhelm the Colts’ secondary indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium?

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Dolphins –2.0, as their aerial firepower should provide enough separation.

Lean Dolphins –2.0, as their aerial firepower should provide enough separation. Total: Lean Over 47.0, with both teams capable of explosive plays and quick scores.

