Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Preview & Odds

Sunday’s Week 1 slate brings an intriguing cross-conference “Battle of the Big Cats” as the Carolina Panthers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 7, 2025. This Panthers vs Jaguars NFL preview highlights the latest betting odds, public betting snapshot, injury news, and series history as two rising teams look to set the tone early in the new season. Who will claw the other? Read on to find out!

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida TV/Streaming: FOX

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Panthers +5.5 | Jaguars –5.5

Panthers +5.5 | Jaguars –5.5 Moneyline: Panthers +200 | Jaguars –240

Panthers +200 | Jaguars –240 Total (Over/Under): 44.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early action shows a clear lean toward the Jaguars at home, with most of the spread tickets backing Jacksonville. Moneyline wagers are more balanced, as bettors eye potential value with Carolina as an underdog. Totals betting has been evenly split, with no major lean toward Over or Under.

News, Notes & Storylines

Lawrence Leads the Way: Trevor Lawrence begins his fourth NFL season with playoff expectations after guiding Jacksonville back to postseason contention in recent years.

Trevor Lawrence begins his fourth NFL season with playoff expectations after guiding Jacksonville back to postseason contention in recent years. Panthers Youth Movement: Carolina looks to take the next step with Bryce Young under center, supported by an upgraded offensive line and improved receiving corps.

Carolina looks to take the next step with Bryce Young under center, supported by an upgraded offensive line and improved receiving corps. Jags’ Home Advantage: Jacksonville has thrived at EverBank Stadium, particularly against non-division opponents.

Jacksonville has thrived at EverBank Stadium, particularly against non-division opponents. Fresh Start for Carolina: After a rebuilding year, the Panthers aim to prove they can hang with a playoff-level opponent out of the gate.

Injuries

Carolina Panthers: WR Adam Thielen (questionable, ankle); CB Jaycee Horn (probable).

WR Adam Thielen (questionable, ankle); CB Jaycee Horn (probable). Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne Jr. (probable); LT Cam Robinson (questionable, knee).

Panthers vs Jaguars Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Jaguars have covered 6 of their last 8 at home.

Jaguars have covered 6 of their last 8 at home. O/U (Totals): Under has hit in 4 of the last 6 Panthers road games.

Under has hit in 4 of the last 6 Panthers road games. Line Movement: Opened Jaguars –4.5, moved to –5.5 with steady support.

Opened Jaguars –4.5, moved to –5.5 with steady support. Public Betting: Lean on Jacksonville spread, totals split.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

2024: Did not play

Did not play 2023: Jaguars 26–10 (Jacksonville)

Jaguars 26–10 (Jacksonville) 2019: Panthers 34–27 (Carolina)

Final Thoughts

This matchup sets up as a measuring stick game for both squads. The Jaguars are aiming to solidify themselves as AFC South contenders, while the Panthers look to establish credibility in Bryce Young’s second full season as starter. Jacksonville’s home-field advantage and playoff-tested roster make them the favorite, but Carolina’s improved offense could keep things competitive.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Jaguars –5.5, given Lawrence’s consistency and Jacksonville’s defensive edge at home.

Lean Jaguars –5.5, given Lawrence’s consistency and Jacksonville’s defensive edge at home. Total: Slight lean to the Under 44.5 with both teams’ defenses looking strong early in the season.

