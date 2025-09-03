Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Preview & Odds

Friday night football arrives in Week 1 with a marquee AFC West battle as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5, 2025. This Chiefs vs Chargers NFL preview dives into the latest betting odds, public betting snapshot, key injuries, and rivalry context as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert square off in an early-season primetime clash.

Date & Time: Friday, September 5, 2025 — 8:15 p.m. ET

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Chiefs –3.0 | Chargers +3.0

Chiefs –3.0 | Chargers +3.0 Moneyline: Chiefs –160 | Chargers +135

Chiefs –160 | Chargers +135 Total (Over/Under): 49.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early betting action shows a slight majority backing the Chiefs against the spread, while moneyline tickets are more evenly split with some value seen on the Chargers as home underdogs. Totals betting trends lean toward the Over, consistent with past high-scoring matchups in this rivalry.

News, Notes & Storylines

Mahomes vs. Herbert: Two of the league’s premier quarterbacks headline another chapter in this AFC West rivalry, with past meetings often coming down to late-game heroics.

Two of the league’s premier quarterbacks headline another chapter in this AFC West rivalry, with past meetings often coming down to late-game heroics. Chargers Reloaded: Los Angeles enters 2025 under new leadership, looking to rebound from last season’s inconsistencies and re-establish itself as a playoff contender.

Los Angeles enters 2025 under new leadership, looking to rebound from last season’s inconsistencies and re-establish itself as a playoff contender. Chiefs’ Quest for More: Kansas City continues its dynasty run, opening the season with strong Super Bowl odds and a revamped offensive line to protect Mahomes.

Kansas City continues its dynasty run, opening the season with strong Super Bowl odds and a revamped offensive line to protect Mahomes. Prime-Time Drama: This is the only Friday night game of Week 1, giving it standalone spotlight across the NFL landscape.

Injuries

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Marquise Brown (questionable, hamstring); DE George Karlaftis (probable).

WR Marquise Brown (questionable, hamstring); DE George Karlaftis (probable). Los Angeles Chargers: OT Rashawn Slater (questionable, ankle); CB Asante Samuel Jr. (questionable, concussion protocol).

Chiefs vs Chargers Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Chiefs have covered 4 of their last 6 games vs. Chargers.

Chiefs have covered 4 of their last 6 games vs. Chargers. O/U (Totals): The Over has cashed in 5 of the last 7 meetings between these teams.

The Over has cashed in 5 of the last 7 meetings between these teams. Line Movement: Opened Chiefs –2.5, moved to –3 with steady support on Kansas City.

Opened Chiefs –2.5, moved to –3 with steady support on Kansas City. Public Betting: Bettors leaning toward Kansas City spread and Over on the total.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

2024: Chiefs 27–20 (Arrowhead)

Chiefs 27–20 (Arrowhead) 2024: Chiefs 34–31 (SoFi, OT thriller)

Chiefs 34–31 (SoFi, OT thriller) 2023: Chiefs 30–24

Final Thoughts

Expect fireworks under the lights as Mahomes and Herbert renew their rivalry. Kansas City’s stability and postseason pedigree make them the deserved favorite, but the Chargers’ home-field energy and improved roster could turn this into another classic.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Chiefs –3.0 with Mahomes’ proven ability in tight divisional games.

Lean Chiefs –3.0 with Mahomes’ proven ability in tight divisional games. Total: Strong lean to the Over 49.5 given both offenses’ explosiveness and recent scoring history.

