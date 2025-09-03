Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Preview & Odds

The NFL world turns its attention to Cowboys vs Eagles this Thursday, September 4, 2025, in a classic Week 1 NFC East showdown. This Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL preview delivers the latest betting odds, public betting snapshot, key injury updates, and series context as the Super Bowl–champion Eagles host the Cowboys in what’s sure to be a high-stakes season opener.

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Cowboys +7.0 | Eagles –7.0

Cowboys +7.0 | Eagles –7.0 Moneyline: Cowboys +250 | Eagles –300

Cowboys +250 | Eagles –300 Total (Over/Under): 46.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early splits show bettors leaning toward the Eagles on both the spread and moneyline, with totals action nearly split but tilting slightly toward the Under.

News, Notes & Storylines

Eagles begin title defense: Philadelphia opens the season as reigning Super Bowl champions and heavy favorites at home.

Philadelphia opens the season as reigning Super Bowl champions and heavy favorites at home. Cowboys in transition: Dallas starts a new era under Brian Schottenheimer following a turbulent offseason, including the trade of star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Dallas starts a new era under Brian Schottenheimer following a turbulent offseason, including the trade of star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Rivalry renewed: The Eagles dominated both meetings in 2024, outscoring Dallas by a combined 75–13, adding extra intrigue to this prime-time opener.

Injuries

Dallas Cowboys: DT Perrion Winfrey (questionable); several players on injured reserve, including TE John Stephens Jr. and CB Caelen Carson.

DT Perrion Winfrey (questionable); several players on injured reserve, including TE John Stephens Jr. and CB Caelen Carson. Philadelphia Eagles: QB Tanner McKee (questionable); LB Nakobe Dean and S Lewis Cine among those sidelined on PUP/IR lists.

Cowboys vs Eagles Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Eagles covered both meetings in 2024 with ease.

Eagles covered both meetings in 2024 with ease. O/U (Totals): The Under has been strong in recent meetings, aided by Philly’s defensive dominance.

The Under has been strong in recent meetings, aided by Philly’s defensive dominance. Line Movement: Opened Eagles –6.5, quickly moved to –7 and has held steady.

Opened Eagles –6.5, quickly moved to –7 and has held steady. Public Betting: Public money favors Philadelphia early, consistent with last year’s blowouts.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

2024: Eagles 41–7

Eagles 41–7 2024: Eagles won in another lopsided contest (final 34–6)

Eagles won in another lopsided contest (final 34–6) 2023: Cowboys 27–20

Final Thoughts

The season opener offers no soft landing for Dallas. Philadelphia returns largely intact and hungry to defend its crown, while the Cowboys are navigating leadership changes and key personnel losses. The Eagles’ dominance in 2024 makes them the clear side here, but the Cowboys will look to surprise early with aggressive playcalling.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Eagles –7 is the safer side given last year’s results and home-field advantage.

Eagles –7 is the safer side given last year’s results and home-field advantage. Total: Slight lean to the Under 46.5 with both teams’ defenses expected to set the tone.

