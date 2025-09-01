2025 College Football Week 2 Odds: Key Matchups & Storylines

Ready for another loaded Saturday? Week 2 of the 2025 college football season brings classic rivalries, ranked showdowns, and prime buy-low/sell-high spots after Week 1 overreactions. Below you’ll find kickoff dates, times, and locations alongside current betting lines and totals, plus the context that actually matters—QB storylines, coaching angles, and historic series notes—to help you lock in sharper wagers for Week 2.

Saturday, September 6, 2025 — 10 Games to Circle

Michigan at Oklahoma

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET • Venue: Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK)

Odds: Oklahoma -5 | Total 45.5

Why it matters: Blue-blood collision in prime time. Michigan’s young offense faces a hostile first road test, while Oklahoma looks to validate its ceiling with a statement nonconference win under the lights.

San José State at Texas

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET • Venue: DKR–Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)

Odds: Texas -36 | Total 51

Why it matters: Early-window tune-up for the Longhorns after a headliner Week 1. Expect a balanced game plan and a chance for Texas to work depth if they jump ahead quickly.

Troy at Clemson

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

Odds: Clemson -32 | Total 51.5

Why it matters: After a heavyweight opener, Clemson returns home seeking rhythm on offense. Troy’s veteran defense traditionally punches up well—but Death Valley is unforgiving.

Louisiana Tech at LSU

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET • Venue: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

Odds: LSU -38 | Total 52.5

Why it matters: Night game in Baton Rouge—enough said. LSU looks to tighten execution before league play heats up; La Tech must survive the initial surge.

UL Monroe at Alabama

Kickoff: 7:45 p.m. ET • Venue: Bryant–Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Odds: Alabama -37.5 | Total 51

Why it matters: Classic “get-right” spot for Bama at home. Expect physicality and a run-game emphasis to impose structure after Week 1.

South Florida at Florida

Kickoff: 4:15 p.m. ET • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gainesville, FL)

Odds: Florida -18 | Total 54

Why it matters: Sunshine State meeting. Florida will try to push tempo and lean on its front seven; USF’s mobile QB play is the upset variable if explosives connect.

Akron at Nebraska

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Odds: Nebraska -34 | Total 47.5

Why it matters: Big spread in a charged home environment. Cornhuskers should dominate the trenches; watch for ball-security and red-zone finishing to cover a large number.

Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Odds: Wisconsin -28 | Total 46

Why it matters: Fickell’s defense aims to smother while the Badgers’ evolving offense hunts chunk plays. MTSU needs tempo and takeaways to hang inside four scores.

Georgia Southern at USC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET • Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, CA)

Odds: USC -28 | Total 63.5

Why it matters: Points alert. USC’s speed meets a well-schemed GSU passing game; if the Trojans limit explosives, their offense can separate in the second half.

Iowa at Iowa State — Cy-Hawk Rivalry

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, IA)

Odds: Iowa State -3 | Total 42

Why it matters: One of Week 2’s tightest lines. Field position, special teams, and turnover margin typically decide Cy-Hawk—expect a slugfest with every possession magnified.

Books and bettors alike adjust after one data point. Look for mispriced totals where pace or success rate was skewed by opponent strength in Week 1. Big favorites, big questions: Laying over four touchdowns (Texas, LSU, Alabama, Clemson) often comes down to backup/QB2 snaps and fourth-quarter pace.

Laying over four touchdowns (Texas, LSU, Alabama, Clemson) often comes down to backup/QB2 snaps and fourth-quarter pace. Rivalry premium: Iowa–Iowa State routinely compresses possessions; first-half unders and alt totals can be attractive if early drives stall.

routinely compresses possessions; first-half unders and alt totals can be attractive if early drives stall. Travel & body clocks: Georgia Southern → USC is a cross-country spot with a late ET kick—fatigue and rotations matter for second-half totals.

