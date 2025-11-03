Timberwolves vs. Nets Pick: Can Brooklyn cover as home dogs?

Last Updated on November 3, 2025 2:11 am by Alex Becker
BROOKLYN — The Minnesota Timberwolves head to the Brooklyn Nets’ Barclays Center on Monday with each team chasing momentum early in the season. Our Timberwolves vs. Nets prediction hinges on Minnesota’s interior edge holding up for 48 minutes.
For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
💸 Compare Live Timberwolves vs Nets Odds
Timberwolves vs. Nets Odds: ML, Spread, Total
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -380/ Nets + 290
- Spread: Timberwolves −8.5 (-110) / Nets +8.5 (-110)
- Total: 228.5 Over (-110) / Under (–110)
- Start Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
- TV: Peacock
Timberwolves vs. Nets Matchup Breakdown
- Pace & Shot Profile: Minnesota ranks 24th in pace and 10th in effective field goal percentage this season; Brooklyn ranks 27th in pace and 20th in effective field goal percentage this year.
- On-Ball Creation: Minnesota’s primary creators are comfortable in pick-and-roll sets; Brooklyn’s young guards are inexperienced and can be turnover-prone against pressure defense.
- Interior & Glass: Minnesota’s big men (Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Julius Randle) give the Wolves the rim-protection and rebounding edge; that should create second-chance opportunities and could limit Brooklyn’s efficiency in the paint.
- Injury/Status: Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (hamstring) is out; Brooklyn: Danny Wolf (ankle) and Haywood Highsmith (knee) are out. Drake Powell (ankle) is questionable.
Betting Trends and Market Notes
- Minnesota is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games overall.
- Minnesota is 12-19-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.
- Brooklyn is 17-15-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.
- Brooklyn is 10-8 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of last season.
- 80% of the public bets are on Minnesota -8.5 at the time of this writing.
Standings Stakes & Betting Angles
- Early-season road win would help Minnesota keep pace in the competitive West; Brooklyn is still looking for their first outright win of the season.
- Totals note: If Minnesota controls the interior and gets to the free throw line, scoring rises; if Brooklyn drags the pace down, shoots poorly and/or limits free throws, the total number of points compresses.
Timberwolves vs Nets Prediction & Expert Pick
Pick: Nets +8.5 (-110) Our Timberwolves vs. Nets prediction leans on Brooklyn’s hunger to get their first win, Minnesota’s lack of Anthony Edwards, and the Nets’ edge in effective possession ratio.
💰 Find The Best NBA Prices Before You Bet
NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy
- NBA Odds & Picks Hub
- NBA Public Betting Guide
- How To Shop The Best NBA Lines
- Understanding Line Movement & CLV
- Smart Bankroll Management Tips
Responsible Gaming
Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.
Affiliate Disclosure
Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.