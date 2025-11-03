Timberwolves vs. Nets Pick: Can Brooklyn cover as home dogs?

Last Updated on November 3, 2025 2:11 am by Alex Becker

BROOKLYN — The Minnesota Timberwolves head to the Brooklyn Nets’ Barclays Center on Monday with each team chasing momentum early in the season. Our Timberwolves vs. Nets prediction hinges on Minnesota’s interior edge holding up for 48 minutes.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Timberwolves -380/ Nets + 290

Timberwolves -380/ Nets + 290 Spread: Timberwolves −8.5 (-110) / Nets +8.5 (-110)

Timberwolves −8.5 (-110) / Nets +8.5 (-110) Total: 228.5 Over (-110) / Under (–110)

228.5 Over (-110) / Under (–110) Start Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY TV: Peacock

Timberwolves vs. Nets Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Minnesota ranks 24th in pace and 10th in effective field goal percentage this season; Brooklyn ranks 27th in pace and 20th in effective field goal percentage this year.

Minnesota ranks 24th in pace and 10th in effective field goal percentage this season; Brooklyn ranks 27th in pace and 20th in effective field goal percentage this year. On-Ball Creation: Minnesota’s primary creators are comfortable in pick-and-roll sets; Brooklyn’s young guards are inexperienced and can be turnover-prone against pressure defense.

Minnesota’s primary creators are comfortable in pick-and-roll sets; Brooklyn’s young guards are inexperienced and can be turnover-prone against pressure defense. Interior & Glass: Minnesota’s big men (Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Julius Randle) give the Wolves the rim-protection and rebounding edge; that should create second-chance opportunities and could limit Brooklyn’s efficiency in the paint.

Minnesota’s big men (Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Julius Randle) give the Wolves the rim-protection and rebounding edge; that should create second-chance opportunities and could limit Brooklyn’s efficiency in the paint. Injury/Status: Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (hamstring) is out; Brooklyn: Danny Wolf (ankle) and Haywood Highsmith (knee) are out. Drake Powell (ankle) is questionable.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Minnesota is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Minnesota is 12-19-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Brooklyn is 17-15-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Brooklyn is 10-8 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of last season.

80% of the public bets are on Minnesota -8.5 at the time of this writing.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Early-season road win would help Minnesota keep pace in the competitive West; Brooklyn is still looking for their first outright win of the season.

Totals note: If Minnesota controls the interior and gets to the free throw line, scoring rises; if Brooklyn drags the pace down, shoots poorly and/or limits free throws, the total number of points compresses.

Timberwolves vs Nets Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Nets +8.5 (-110) Our Timberwolves vs. Nets prediction leans on Brooklyn’s hunger to get their first win, Minnesota’s lack of Anthony Edwards, and the Nets’ edge in effective possession ratio.

