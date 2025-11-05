Timberwolves vs. Knicks Pick: Can NY go to 5-0 at MSG?

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 10:50 pm by Alex Becker

NEW YORK — The Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks collide at Madison Square Garden with both clubs sitting at 4-3 and hunting momentum—tonight our Timberwolves vs. Knicks prediction hinges on how both teams will protect the rim.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare Live Timberwolves vs Knicks Odds

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Minnesota +177 / New York −233

Minnesota +177 / New York −233 Spread: Minnesota +5.5 (−110) / New York −5.5 (−110)

Minnesota +5.5 (−110) / New York −5.5 (−110) Total: 229.5 (Over −110 / Under −110)

229.5 (Over −110 / Under −110) Start Time: 6:30 PM CT / 7:30 PM ET

6:30 PM CT / 7:30 PM ET Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY TV: ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Minnesota likes to play slow (26th in pace); New York ranks 7th in points allowed per game. The Wolves are 12th in defensive FG% while the Knicks rank 12th in offensive efficiency.

Minnesota likes to play slow (26th in pace); New York ranks 7th in points allowed per game. The Wolves are 12th in defensive FG% while the Knicks rank 12th in offensive efficiency. On-Ball Creation: Minnesota relies on Julius Randle’s wing creation if Anthony Edwards remains out; New York leans on Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridgers to initiate offense; Minnesota must value possessions because New York generates steady turnover pressure.

Minnesota relies on Julius Randle’s wing creation if Anthony Edwards remains out; New York leans on Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridgers to initiate offense; Minnesota must value possessions because New York generates steady turnover pressure. Interior & Glass: Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels anchor rim protection and the glass for Minnesota. New York center Karl-Anthony Towns and wings OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridgers need to finish and rebound through contact to counteract the Wolves’ size.

Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels anchor rim protection and the glass for Minnesota. New York center Karl-Anthony Towns and wings OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridgers need to finish and rebound through contact to counteract the Wolves’ size. Injury/Status: Minnesota: Anthony Edwards listed as questionable at last update; his availability materially shifts Minnesota’s ceiling. New York: Mitchell Robinson sat out Monday’s game but is listed as day-to-day. He’ll likely be on a minutes restriction when he does eventually return to action.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Minnesota is 16-11-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 27-26 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

New York is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

New York is 29-34-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

55% of the public bets are on New York -5.5 at the time of this writing.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Both teams enter the contest at 4-3— Wednesday is an early seeding/momentum spot that could have tiebreak ripple effects later.

Totals note: A high-220s number can swing on pace and whistle. An Edwards return bolsters transition and half-court shot-making; if Edwards sits, the game could become a grinding contest where officials swallow their whistles; this could send the game Under.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Minnesota +5.5 (−110). Our Timberwolves vs. Knicks prediction leans on Minnesota’s revenge factor (Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle are both former Knicks), the Timberwolves 3-2 ATS record in their last 5 against New York, and Minnesota’s 12-9 straight-up record without Anthony Edwards.

💰 Find The Best NBA Prices Before You Bet

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.